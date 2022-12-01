Google Nest Wifi Pro Review: Affordable Wi-Fi 6E





The Nest Wifi Pro is Google’s newest mesh router. In keeping with the company’s commitment to simplicity, this mesh system is easy to set up and easy to manage. However, given the lack of advanced features and settings, the Pro moniker doesn’t seem appropriate. This is really just an indication that Google is adopting Wi-Fi 6E. The newly opened 6 GHz band offers a stretch of untapped bandwidth that even non-professionals can take advantage of.

After using the Nest Wifi Pro for a month, I was both impressed and disappointed. Those looking to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E will find the price very attractive. Nest Wifi Pro is priced at $199 for one router, $299 for two, and $399 for three. This is relatively affordable for a tri-band mesh supporting 6 GHz. The Nest Wifi Pro is also simple, easy to use, and reliable, but has minimal features compared to other mesh systems, and speeds are decidedly average.

silly, keep it simple

Photo: Google

The sleek, minimalist capsule design looks a lot like the giant Pixel Buds case (the company’s wireless earbuds), and the router comes in four colors: Snow, Fog, Linen, or Lemongrass. Small and unobtrusive, it can be placed on a shelf or window sill and should suit any interior. I tested the 3 pack in white (um, snow).

All three units are identical, each with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. Each covers up to 2,200 square feet and can connect up to 100 devices. My 3-pack came with a single 6.5-foot Ethernet cable, and setup was as easy as plugging it into a modem and scanning her QR code on the bottom of each unit. Adding a router (we call it a point) indicates the suitability of the selected spot. I added one in the living room at the back of the house and another one upstairs. I had to move it a bit before the latter turned green and I was told “great connection”.

The Nest Wifi Pro is Google’s first Wi-Fi 6E router and is a tri-band system, adding a 6 GHz band to the familiar 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. Potential speed increases as the band goes up, but range decreases, so 6 GHz offers the fastest speed but the shortest range. (Our how to buy a router guide has more details.)

Nest Wifi Pro uses the 6 GHz band for backhaul. This is how routers and extension points exchange traffic. As Ive pointed out in other of his Wi-Fi 6E systems, the 6 GHz band is short-range and doesn’t penetrate walls or other obstacles well, so the router is line-of-sight or through one wall or ceiling. works best when To enjoy the potentially high 6 GHz speeds, you’ll need a device that supports Wi-Fi 6E, but there aren’t that many at the moment. However, shifting the backhaul to his 6 GHz band frees up the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands for the device. Wired backhaul offers the best performance if you can run an Ethernet cable in your home.

Performance and coverage were solid in my testing. My house is about 1,600 square feet and the Nest Wifi Pro provides a strong Wi-Fi signal everywhere, even in my backyard. Our girlfriend’s family of four frequently games, video calls, and streams, all online at the same time, and has yet to experience any lag, buffering, or glitches in weeks of testing. . It took him 15 minutes to download the 30 GB game.

