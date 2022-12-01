Avatar Innovations targets $3 million in new decarbonization technology fund





Avatar has secured Cenovus Energy as the lead investor.

Avatar Innovations has secured the first close of its newly launched fund for decarbonization technologies, which it hopes will raise $3 million overall.

The Calgary-based accelerator organization has raised its target of $750,000 from lead investor Cenovus Energy. This investment from a major oil and gas company is in addition to an existing partnership between Avatar and Cenovus that was launched earlier this year, with Cenovus supporting the accelerator portion of Avatar’s program.

“Avatar can continue to deliver new technologies … and position Canada’s energy sector as a global leader in the energy transition.” – Brian Trudell, Avatar

The newly launched fund will expand Avatar’s accelerator and give it the ability to invest in technology that emerges from the program.

Launched in 2020, Avatar Innovations’ program aims to address existing challenges in the energy market, working with experts to create technology-based solutions. It is housed in the Calgary Energy Transition Center, which we helped launch within the University of Calgary. Earlier this year, Avatar was pledged up to $500,000 from the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

This program consists of three components. Avatar Ignite is her 14-week energy entrepreneurship curriculum focused on bringing teams together to solve key energy transition challenges. Avatar Studio picks Ignite’s “Best Projects” and builds a minimal, viable product. In addition to investment, Avatar Ventures provides mentorship, business strategy and technology development support.

“With the launch of Avatar Ventures Fund I, Avatar will continue to deliver new technologies and leaders in record time, fill key Canadian investment gaps, and position the Canadian energy sector as a global leader in the energy transition. Bryan Trudel, CFO of Avatar Innovations, said:

In addition to announcing $3 million in funding, Avatar also revealed plans to expand the program to Houston, Texas. “This is a North-South corridor that will not only connect Houston and Calgary, the energy capitals of North America, but will also allow us to develop, scale, and finance innovative energy transition technologies with the goal of securing a low-carbon energy future. ,” said Avatar.

Avatar is also accepting applications for its 2023 program, which is scheduled to begin on February 10th. Avatar’s program is supported by a number of players in the energy market, including Cenovus, TC Energy, Suncor and Enbridge. Other partners include Hitachi and Shaw, among others. Avatar also collaborates with the International CCS Knowledge Centre, Modern West Advisory, Energy Futures Lab, Young Pipeline Professionals USA and Clean Resource Innovation Network to deliver its programs.

Over the past two years, Avatar has had 644 alumni participate in the program, 30 industry-sponsored technologies, and two finalists in the Elon Musk Foundation’s $100 million carbon removal XPRIZE. Claims to support the team.

Feature image courtesy of Avatar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/avatar-innovations-targets-3-million-for-new-decarbonization-tech-fund/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos