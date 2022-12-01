How technology can increase customer loyalty in the post-crisis era





Alexei Dulub is the founder and CEO of PixelPlex, an R&D company that accelerates meaningful digital transformation across industries.

In the aftermath of the global crisis and adverse macroeconomic factors, businesses are struggling to survive and retain their existing customer base.

Loyalty programs can be seen as a viable solution to this problem. According to the State of Brand Loyalty 2021 poll, 83% of respondents admit that loyalty programs influence their decision to stay with a brand.

Our team has seen how our clients and partners are passionate about creating the best human-centric loyalty solutions that deliver exceptional consumer experiences.

Past, and unfortunately present, global challenges have forced decision makers to do a full 180 on their target audience’s needs, requirements, and preferences in order to roll out more relevant and easy-to-use products, I’ve started doing more thorough research.

In my experience, loyalty solutions have evolved and shown a great ability to keep up with the times. We’ve seen banal loyalty programs transform into full-fledged loyalty platforms and ecosystems. They manipulate large amounts of data to help businesses deliver new opportunities, cool engagement techniques, and rewarding experiences to their customers.

There has been a lot of discussion lately about what it takes to design a successful loyalty platform that allows businesses to be competitive. After being involved in developing loyalty solutions of varying complexity, Harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology to maintain consumer engagement, motivation and, primarily, brand loyalty, Top embraces his trends. is recommended.

It is wise to research your customers’ needs and pain points and always try to stay on the same wavelength as them. But I think it’s even more important to go one step further and incorporate unique features that create a “wow” effect for consumers.

But as they say, it’s easier said than done. Loyalty solutions are very difficult to develop. You may be well aware of your end goal, but you should consider all the tiny but important details that make up the overall solution.

Some time ago, our team was tasked with creating a loyalty platform for football fans. I would like to share some insights from this experience and briefly describe what constitutes a powerful loyalty solution.

Integrated analytics tools for tracking and analyzing user behavior

Incorporating a suite of analytical tools into our loyalty solutions to collect, process and scrutinize large amounts of data on consumer behavior in order to better understand the needs and preferences of our target audience and make informed decisions. I can.

Collected data provides actionable insights into consumer preferences, spending behavior, geography, how to optimize app UX/UI, and more. In this way, you have the opportunity to increase user engagement, implement bespoke loyalty-building initiatives, and create an environment that attracts investment.

Importantly, we must ensure the security of your personal data and collect it in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other relevant laws.

Elaborate reward system to encourage consumers to use your solution

A sophisticated loyalty solution must have a robust compensation model. This means that consumers can participate in various activities on the platform, earn special points and redeem them for other perks (such as discounts, merchandise, free goods and services, and other valuable offerings). To do.

If you want to go one step further, consider designing and implementing a blockchain-enabled token in your loyalty solution.

Tokenized rewards and NFTs have become popular in several applications and have proven popular among users. Undoubtedly, crafting a comprehensive tokenonomics strategy and integrating it into your loyalty solution requires a lot of time and money investment, but the end result is probably worth it.

Mobile app for on-the-go access to loyalty solutions

Given that users prefer to spend a significant amount of time on their mobile devices, consider creating user-friendly mobile apps that help consumers access loyalty solutions anytime, anywhere and receive notifications about new services. is needed.

Deliver bug-free, eye-catching mobile applications with a great-looking and above all, intuitive design that your audience will want to use.

Gamification technology to deliver top-notch experiences to consumers

A well-thought-out gamification strategy can help increase brand awareness and make promotional offers more attractive.

Teams gather to brainstorm gamification techniques such as trivia, quests, product quizzes, and slogan contests. Additionally, it can offer elements like leaderboards and progress tracking to make the experience more rewarding.

Adopt an omnichannel approach to deliver a holistic form of engagement

If your business also operates offline, you can design an omnichannel loyalty program that delivers engagement through a variety of touchpoints, from website and mobile to offline stores.

This approach facilitates more effective communication with clients and enhances the customer journey. For example, you could consider experimenting with card-linking technology. This means customers can earn loyalty points in the app and pay later in physical stores.

Built-in opportunities to help consumers make the world a better place

People are becoming more cautious about their environmental impact and are beginning to take various social issues more seriously. So, in order to work together and do good in line with consumer principles, businesses need to think of ways to allow consumers to make small donations to support charity and environmental programs through Loyalty’s platform. there is.

For example, you can partner with a charity, let consumers know about it, and offer them the opportunity to transfer a desired percentage of their accumulated in-app loyalty points to a specific charity.

Conclusion

Delivering a full-fledged loyalty solution requires thorough research into the needs and preferences of your target users, combined with top-notch technology and global trends. If you manage to tick all the boxes, make sure the end result meets everyone’s expectations.

