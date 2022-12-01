Tehran street name reverts to pre-revolution version on Google Maps





A Google Maps user in Iran couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the name of Tehran’s longest thoroughfare.

The user-driven changes people started noticing on Wednesday aren’t unprecedented. In August 2015, the name of the bustling street, which stretches about 18 km from south to north of the capital, temporarily reverted to Pahlavi. State broadcaster IRIB reported the incident at the time, calling it a Google prank.

Similarly, the name of Vozara Hotel Apartment on Vozara Street in Tehran is now displayed as Masa Amini Hotel Apartment. This is probably because it was Moral Police Headquarters on Vozara Street where she was hit in the head during her arrest causing her stroke. Social Her media has been flooded with calls for her streets to be renamed after her.

But Google may have nothing to do with the changes much welcomed by supporters of the Iranian monarchy. Individual users cannot change the names of cities, towns, villages, and streets on the map, but if a large user group reports that the names are incorrect and suggests alternatives, Google Maps You can change the name using the feedback function.

Google Maps may have become the new battleground where opposition parties demand regime change and authorities and their supporters fight over street and city names. Both sides have the means to fight the battle, but it remains to be seen which will win.

This street [Reza Shah] Pahlavi and his name will always remain Pahlavi, many twitterati wrote who welcomed the change.

The longest thoroughfare in the Middle East has gone through several names since it was completed in 1933 after 11 years of construction. The boulevard, lined with giant trees on both sides, was originally called Pahlavi Road, after King Reza Shah Pahlavi, the founder of the Pahlavi dynasty.

Like many other roads, cities and towns, this street was renamed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The first name chosen by the revolutionaries was Mossadech. Mohammad He Mossadegh was a former nationalist prime minister under the Shah’s regime who was widely respected for nationalizing Iran’s roads. oil.

Two and a half years after the revolution, when the Islamists consolidated their power in the country and pushed the nationalists entirely to the sidelines, the road was renamed again, this time to Variasr to reflect the change. I was. Vali-ye asr refers to the Imam Mahdi, an Arab descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, who Shia followers say has been in an occult state since the ninth century AD.

Over the next few years, many other place names underwent similar changes. Most of the new roads, squares and highways are named after historical and contemporary Muslim figures such as Sheikh Fazlora. [Nouri] (1843-1909).

Nouri was a Qajar-era clergyman and politician who was hanged as a traitor by revolutionaries during Iran’s constitutional revolution (1905-1911) for defending the old order and opposing constitutionalism and the establishment of a parliament. it was done. Religious organizations worship Fazlola and call him a shahid (martyr), but to many ordinary Iranians, Fazlola supports the king’s coup against constitutionalists and opposes modernization of the country. As a result, it remains a symbol of a reactionary religious system to this day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iranintl.com/en/202212015087 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos