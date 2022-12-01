BCG creates BCG X as a new hybrid of consulting and engineering construction and design capabilities





Despite economic headwinds, 60% of businesses plan to spend more on technology and digital in 2023 compared to 2022

94% of businesses want to achieve real and immediate impact from digital transformation.

But 70% of digital transformations fall short of their goals, often with severe damage

BCG’s Tech Build & Design unit, BCG X, brings together a unique breadth and depth of talent to help leaders deliver technology innovation at scale and achieve complex E2E digital transformations To do

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ninety-four percent of businesses have high aspirations for real and immediate impact from their digital transformation, according to new research released today by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). and companies plan to increase investment. Despite the headwinds of the global economy, most digital transformations have fallen short of their goals.

BCG X

Entitled “Mind the Tech Gap,” the study is based on a survey of nearly 2,700 executives driving digital transformation at companies in 13 countries across a wide range of industries. Despite a tight global economy, the survey found that 60% of businesses plan to spend more on digital transformation in 2023 compared to his 2022, with a We found transformation and sustainability to be the top two areas for future investment.

“Many CEOs I have spoken to are grappling with the challenge of realizing their business strategies through large-scale digital transformation. We are doubling down on BCG X. BCG X will be the turbocharger for BCG. Deep industry and functional expertise to enable innovation at scale and drive successful end-to-end digital transformation.” BCG CEO Christoph Schweizer said.

The research uncovered five key challenges in establishing and executing digital transformation.

Making the Right Choices Among Disruptive Technologies The Top 3 Are Advanced AI, Blockchain and IoT

Scale quickly with new digital solutions

Recruiting Digital Talent The top three most difficult tech jobs are highly technical professionals, software engineers, and data scientists.

Prioritize investment and development

Manage uncertainty in costs and return on investment

story continues

In addition, respondents expressed concerns and issues regarding the ecosystem of technology partners and vendors. These include cumbersome coordination between vendors (~85%). unconventional solutions (~75%); lack of assistance in prioritizing transformation steps (~70%). Sylvain Duranton, who was appointed as BCG X’s new global leader, said: An integral part of BCG, BCG X integrates technology building and design capabilities to solve these problems. ”

To help clients meet these challenges and address these pain points, BCG launched BCG X. BCG X is a hybrid tech build & design unit bringing together nearly 3,000 technologists, builders and designers. By combining technology building and business strategy, deep sector and functional expertise, BCG provides clients with unique solutions for digital transformation acceleration, technology and business innovation, large-scale AI and advanced analytics solutions, and more. provides a toolbox of This cannot be achieved by consultants and technology vendors alone. BCG and BCG X deliver on ambitious technology and business building at scale.

BCG Chief Marketing Officer and Expert Jessica Apotheker said: Leading large-scale digital go-to-market transformation.

BCG X features include:

AI & Software: Dedicated to building cutting-edge AI and digital industrial-grade software, leveraging our proprietary data assets to enable better, faster decision-making.

Design: Combining the qualitative and quantitative elements of behavioral, human-centered design to drive insights and ideas to drive breakthrough innovation and dramatically improve end-to-end customer and employee experiences. To do.

Digital Growth: Grow your business opportunities, accelerate your business performance, and provide robust digital marketing and digital commerce expertise to set your customers up for immediate impact.

Ventures: An end-to-end approach to building and launching independent new core businesses, turning differentiated assets into strategic advantages, and rapidly launching these projects.

Deep Tech: Apply breakthrough technologies based on physical science, digital capabilities, AI, and Web3. Weaving deep technology into value chain transformation, enhancing the design of products and builds, and ultimately reshaping how companies interact with their customers.

Green Tech: Leverage BCG’s deep sector expertise to build your business for a net-zero economy and identify opportunities to reinvent core business models and drive sustainable growth.

A copy of the survey results can be downloaded from https://media-publications.bcg.com/BCGX-mind-the-tech-gap.pdf.

Media Contact: Eric Gregoire+1 617 850 [email protected]

About The Boston Consulting Group The Boston Consulting Group partners with business and societal leaders to address their greatest challenges and seize their greatest opportunities. BCG was a pioneer in business strategy when he founded it in 1963. Today, we work closely with our clients to adopt transformative approaches aimed at benefiting all stakeholders, helping organizations grow and build sustainable competitive advantages. , empowering them to have a positive impact on society.

Our diverse, global team brings deep industry and functional expertise and a wide range of perspectives to question the status quo and drive change. BCG delivers solutions through cutting-edge management consulting, technology and design, enterprise and digital ventures. We work in a unique model of collaboration across the company and at all levels of our client organization, fueled by our goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About BCG X BCG X is BCG’s Tech Build & Design Unit.

Turbocharging BCG’s deep industry and functional expertise, BCG X combines deep technical expertise with an ambitious entrepreneurial spirit to help organizations achieve innovation at scale.

With nearly 3,000 technologists, scientists, programmers, engineers, and human-centered designers in over 80 cities, BCG X builds and designs platforms and software to address the world’s most important challenges and opportunities. I’m here.

Our end-to-end global team teams across practices and works closely with clients to unlock new possibilities. Together, we create the bold and disruptive products, services and businesses of tomorrow.

