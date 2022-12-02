Google’s new ‘side rail’ ads track users on websites





Sure, the Internet is great, but it has serious flaws. Not enough ads. If you’re anything like me, you desperately want another way to spend your time online, eyeing the entire screen, and turning your attention into advertising revenue. Finally, thanks to our hard-working friends in the tech industry, we have some good news on that front. This format appears on the side of the webpage and keeps users engaged as they scroll.

Today, Google was announcing a new ad format called siderails, which Google announced on its help page for web developers. Ads that can be pasted into

Side rails will automatically appear on websites that have certain settings enabled in the Google AdSense service. These are called anchor ads, a fun and very welcome addition to ads that pop up at the top or bottom of web pages and track users.

I know what you’re thinking Those anchor ads are great! I like how it takes up screen space and protects the content you click on from appearing. I wish they showed up in more places. Your prayers have been answered and many have finally been answered.

There are already ads that appear on the side of a web page, often called siderails, but the difference from Google’s iteration is that these ads are a bit more dynamic and scroll down, instead of staying there. , is to move along. Scroll to 1 place.

The best part is that Santa is bringing the side rails just in time for Christmas, so we only have to wait a few more weeks to see them.

