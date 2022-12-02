Introducing the 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter!





Adam Sigel Vice President of Products Hometap Austin Allison CEO and Co-Founder Pacaso Azad Rafat Senior Director MSR Services Mortgage Capital Trading Ben Teerlink Founder and CEO Mobility Market Intelligence Bob Jennings Executive, Collateral and Risk Solutions CoreLogic Brett Brumley CEO Lender Toolkit Brian Donnellan President and CEO Bright MLS Brittany Murphy Vice President of Insurance Products and Data Science Spruce Calvin Powell Chief Information Officer First American Data & Analytics Charles Myslinsky Chief Business and Product Officer OJO Christopher Hussain CEO RealKey Dean McCall Chief Information Officer PromontorgagePath Deborah Yarosh Technology Vice President, Automation Finance of America Dhaval Raj Vice President, Mortgage and Housing – Technology Equifax Dino Lack Chief Information Officer Newrez Doug Brien Founder and CEO Mynd Elijah Meerson Chief Technology Officer Orchard Glen Banta Chief Technology Officer TMS Greg Crozier Chief Technology Officer Information Officer QC Ally Grier Allen CEO, President and Co-Founder BoomTown Jack Friend Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Insellerate Jacob Gibbs Vice President of Technology Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach James Owens Chief Technology Officer Xactus Jane Mason CEO Clarifire Jason Hardy Co-Founder and CEO Ownly Jay Arneja Vice President of Clothing Solutions Druse Chief Technology Officer Percy.Ai Joni Meyerowitz Chief Operating Officer @properties Kade Cl ark Senior Vice President of Products and Sales homegenius Kevin Kauffman Single Family Vice President of Client Engagement Freddie Mac Kori Covrigaru PlanOmatic Co-Founder and CEO Lauren Zack Vice President and Chief Design Officer Dom a Lee Maliniak Vice President of Products Matic Lior Ofir Senior Managing Director and Chief Information Officer Pennymac Mahnaz Anwar Product Manager Black Knight Maria Moskver CEO Cloudvirga Mark Kulak Senior Vice President of Applications Development United Wholesale Mortgage Matt Sanchez Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer CognitiveScale Matt Tippets Chief Product Officer Total Expert Matthew Covi Co-founder and CEO Chimney Merav Bloch Vice President and General Manager of Opendoor Exclusives Owner Delta Media Group Mike Abner Chief Technology Officer HomeLight Nathan Bossers President Boston National Title Agency Nick Conteduca Senior Vice President, Tech Innovation Opteon Paul Dorney Chief Technology Responsibility PunchListUSA Priscilla Flake Vice President of Products Flueid Decision Derivatives Flueid Rich Pilny Infrastructure LoanLogics Vice President Rick Rudman CEO Curbio Rutul Dav Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Maxwell Sandeepa Sasimohan Product Automation ServiceLink Vice President Sarah Walker Best Products Chief Technology Officer Ribbon Sean Faries CEO Land Gorilla Sean Wheeler Chief Technology Officer Lone Wolf Technologies Shelli Girard Vice President Software Development Sagent Simon Moir Vice President and Segment Leader Compliance Solutions Wolters Kluwer Sofia Rossato President and General Manager Floify Soofi Safavi Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Staircase Sridhar Sharma Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mr. Cooper Group Stacey Shifman Vice President Consumer Credit Analytics Fannie Mae Stephen Cooley Founder and CEO Art Vs. Math Stew Scott AIQ ICE Mortgage Technology Vice President of Product Management Suhrud Dagli Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer RiskSpan Todd Teta Chief Product and Technology Officer ATTOM Tom Masci Senior Vice President Technology and Data Analytics Bank South Mortgage Trey Dirks Vice President Product and Information Technology First American Title Vishal Kumar Head of Sales and Partnerships Tavant

