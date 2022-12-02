How to make your own game with Google Doodle today





Today’s Google Doodle honors the inventor of the video game cartridge, Jerry Lawson.

Source: Google

This month’s first Google Doodle celebrates the 82nd birthday of game cartridge inventor Gerald “Jerry” Lawson. Although his work never became a commercial success, the ideas he pioneered were used by companies like his Atari with great success.

Today Google Doodle lets you play 5 2D games and even create your own. Plus, each title can be easily replaced, like a game cartridge. Best of all, all five of these games can be edited to your liking, or you can start from scratch with a blank canvas. The whole uses 2D graphics paired with swappable objects, featuring a variety of textures that can be swapped on a whim for a unique look.

Tap the pause button on the top right of the screen to take a break. And when you do, thank Jerry again. Because he invented that handy tool too!

Game 1: Brick Breaker

The first game available on Google Doodle today is classic Breakout. Crush all bricks to win! It’s pretty easy, so click the edit button at the top left of the screen to add more fragile blocks and increase the difficulty.

Game 2: Reach for the Flag (Retro Theme)

In the second game you have to reach a Mario-style flag. But the journey has enemies, blocks to move, and traps to avoid, mixed with familiar sokoban puzzling fun. But if you’re feeling sneaky, you can easily get away with it by clicking the edit button to remove the game’s enemies.

Jump into edit mode to change the theme and play the same level with different characters!

Game 3: Collect coins

The game is easy at first, but requires you to control multiple characters at once to progress. It’s a nifty design that required a few reboots to complete, so the puzzle elements require a bit of thought to solve while collecting coins.

Game 4: Reach for the Flag (Cat Theme)

As in the second game, the goal is to reach the flag and win. Although the basic mechanics are similar, it’s a different challenge than the first flag game. Also, if you go into edit mode, try zooming out on the secret message.

Game 5: Reach the Flag (Jerry’s Theme)

In this game, you play as the protagonist, Jerry Lawson. This one has some tricky jumps along the way, so I, being a disgraced gamer, added a portal to skip to the end. If you’re looking for a challenge, Reach the flag (Jerry’s Theme) is the trickiest of the group.

A sneaky portal perfect for writers in a hurry

Make your own game!

The last game on the list is not a game. A blank canvas for your own creation. You can clone an existing game or start from scratch by clicking the plus button. Several options not used in existing games are available, such as top-down characters and portals. Once you’ve created your game, click the share button on the top right to send the link to your friends. Go ahead and try my maze. Then create your own maze!

