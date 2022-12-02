



Roman Krupp

Founder and CEO of OneDine

The year is 2018. Rom Krupp cleared the table and went dystopian for a moment. What if the restaurant industry didn’t exist? Could a tech company approach food as an entirely new sector? Krupp not only thought it was possible, but it was integral to where consumers go to restaurants. An industry built on guts was beginning to understand the value of data, as Krupps proved with his 2012 Marketing Vitals. But the next big mess lay within the structure of the restaurant itself. The industry it was trying to build would feed people the way food is served today, says Krupp.

This was the starting point for OneDine, a company that has expanded its capabilities into many areas. At its core, however, is enhancing the existing his POS system to enable contactless ordering and payment, optimizing the workforce, eliminating fraudulent chargebacks, and helping servers, managers and guests The company says it is a platform that will bring triple benefits to

After 26 years in the business, Krupp recognized that POS devices lacked agility.

As he explains, it’s about rethinking the restaurant industry as a whole new industry. No one is trying to adopt everything that has been adopted in the last 40 years.

Krupp doesn’t believe restaurants need a brick-and-mortar tech stack anymore. Consider a project OneDine recently worked on. He has completed 12 handhelds, 7,000 of his QR codes, and 180 pickups of his cubies for the ballpark’s setup of 23 concessions, eight kiosks, and a VIP suite. But importantly, OneDine did it without installing a single piece of software on the building. Everything runs from a secure browser.

A cloud-based POS isn’t really a cloud-based POS, Krupp said, but a cloud-based database. So the POS is running locally, but the database is running in the cloud. But there is software running inside the building. This means that it must be upgraded and versioned. we don’t Even software is running as a web service. So there is nothing to actually deploy in the field. It’s a whole new way of looking at the industry that doesn’t require real software to run a physical location.

OneDine was early on creating handheld tablets that work with merchants’ existing tech stacks. It’s a workforce-focused solution that created a contactless, efficient ordering and payment process for servers and diners. Established PCI and EMV compliance and eliminated fraudulent chargebacks.

But this was just an early shot. OneDine has expanded to include additional contactless payment technology, mobile menu browsing, curbside ordering and payment options to help restaurants generate revenue off-site. AI research, guest preference tracking, and offer management eventually made its way into OneDines’ 360-degree solution as well. It was later expanded to accommodate event venues such as commercial complexes (e.g. shopping malls), hotels, airports, retail stores and stadium cases.

Krupps has been working with restaurants for over 20 years, but Marketing Vitalshes has been with Custom Business Solutions for 16 years, from POS infancy in 1996 to the present. Since then, commerce has become more decentralized, he says. It started in his early 2000s with the advent of online ordering. Krupp himself, in 2000 he was involved in the launch of Jasons Deli’s Internet to his POS integration system.

Restaurants soon had separate channels for online ordering and digital menus. Krupp said it would have been a fine concept if some part of the business had a few percentage points here and there. But he changed the world in 2018 with countless brands across the industry accounting for 3050% of his sales.

Given the number of transactions that are now decentralized, the effort operators had to expend to manage commerce became a large and often cumbersome task.

Krupp said everything was still anchored to the POS system, which was built to run a brick-and-mortar store. It was never built to do anything like Amazon’s concept of e-commerce. Commerce isn’t just happening across multiple channels as a brand you can control. Commerce was happening even in channels out of your control.

Krupp references streams such as third-party marketplaces and Google orders.

Again, returning to OneDine’s vision, Krupp says he didn’t see the evolution of the industry solely through the lens of labor. There was a set of solutions that helped restaurants maintain new channels and improve flow.

Krupp says more efficient time coordination and estimating, as well as more efficient kitchen management in general, flashed on the horizon. If you have multiple commerce channels, POS, on-premises, off-premises, 3rd party, not only do you have 6 or 7 vendors to do the commerce with, but you also know that delivery drivers will have timely quotes and no impact. How do we know? Negatively, the people who show up in the building and sit at the table? Krupp says.

And this is where OneDine bets its future. Build a platform that centralizes commerce and brings it all into a single cloud. That allowed them to know what was happening outside the building in real time. All tables, guests and third parties. Second, restaurants don’t have to throttle in the all-too-common way to stop people from ordering. There is a possibility. To me, throttling is about moving it to optimize your earnings. If you try to place your order at 12:30, he says it will be 12:42 based on the mix and the time and how busy the restaurant is. It will probably complete the transaction and come in 12 minutes. I can squeeze it in and lower it in the kitchen where I can actually do it. I was.

Naturally, these topics lit up when COVID hit. Brands had to rely 100% off-premises. A haunted kitchen thrown into the pool. Now restaurants don’t have to squeeze their own brands. They had to squeeze multiple from the same station and equipment. We had to create a system built for commerce and modernity, says Krupp, but it didn’t exist.

Think about the number of vendors and partners that have menu curation and databases, and the number of locations. It does not work. Can not do that. I hit the limits of old digital technology in restaurants. His POS as an anchor no longer works.

Simply put, the engine that drives this industry was flawed. The key here, Krupp said, is that the commerce cloud will be the sole engine driving his 100% commerce. Because everything up to that point works. But without that commerce cloud, you can build millions of features that just won’t work. So his 100% of business transactions should be done in the commerce cloud.

Here’s the opposite chart: Use POS to enter orders and receive payments. otherwise do nothing. Deploy third-party kitchen technology and third-party reporting platforms. The same goes for labor and inventory. But it’s the engine that ultimately controls the kitchen, so everything has to go to that engine. And that flaw is what causes all the downstream problems, says Krupp.

On the B2C side, OneDine wanted to collect information in the same way the system did. Now, with consumer data generally decentralized, you can have 100 profiles of him with 100 of her customers from the same POS company or online ordering platform. Or a restaurant needs to set up 100 preferences and 100 different systems for machine learning.

However, according to Krupp, with one commerce engine, there is one identity for every translated consumer. Then when you go to a new restaurant you’ve never been to and tap on your phone or order online, the moment you interact with someone in the same commerce cloud, the preference engine, the recommendation engine, the filtering, the first ever will apply to you on your visit, he says.

OneDine does not sell guest data, it uses it to improve the experience and provide benefits in that direction. This is the same way Amazon recommends products at various merchants.

Krupp says the benefits of a single wallet, a single address book and a single diet care preference are huge in creating a better experience for guests.

An example he gave was a customer walking into The Cheesecake Factory. What if, despite a menu as thick as an encyclopedia, you could know what you wanted in 30 seconds the moment you sat down? In addition, I only got 7, 8, and 9 minutes of table rotation time. They did it to make it easier to decide what to eat.

Looking ahead, Krupp says it will take three to five years to unlock the innovation and adoption that COVID has unleashed on restaurants. Yet 95% of the sales were inbound, he says. People are still trying to catch up with COVID.

So the next big thing could be further ahead than some people think. But now, Krupp believes the industry is moving rapidly toward handhelds. Accelerating this five years of his life, I can’t imagine there is a restaurant in the country that doesn’t take orders tableside and doesn’t accept payments.

Then dial to pay. I think that’s the way the world works, he says. He is trying to find a way to eliminate credit card fraud to a level where he can lower credit card company rates to less than 1%.

The good news is that the industry never stops innovating, adds Krupp. I built my career here. Twenty-six years. Maybe until the day he dies he’ll be doing tech, but it’s just because he’s bored and he’s always making new things. that’s what i did. You will never get bored in this industry.

