Why Startups Are Testing Their Tech at Pittsburgh International Airport





Most people would correctly assume that the Pittsburgh International Airport is where they board their planes. But as of 2020, through the xBridge Innovation Center, it’s a mini hub for technology and startups looking to serve the needs associated with the airport industry. also plays a role as

Leisure passengers can watch Mapless AI testing remote-controlled vehicles in parking lots. Or, in the car, he can see AlgenAirs’ commercial-sized aerium and learn how to use algae to reduce it. Produces carbon dioxide and oxygen.

xBridge Director Cole Wolfson believes airports are full of possibilities. Although he hasn’t been on xBridge for the full term, as he took office in October 2021, he sees an opportunity to use the technology many Pennsylvania companies are working to help the airport industry. .

The great thing about airports, Wolfson told Technical.ly, is that they have everything from food to operations, logistics, customer service, security and sustainability. Therefore, Pittsburgh startups have great opportunities for so many different tech sectors in his scene to deploy at the airport.

Wolfson spent years as a business development strategist and later business development manager at Innovation Works, an early-stage investment firm based on the North Side. I mean, when he started this job, he was used to working with startups. His previous experience at Innovation Works and his experience as senior manager of his AlphaLab Gear accelerator program at the company prepared him to see the potential of airports through the lens of a startup founder. rice field.

“We seek to develop and integrate new technologies into airport operations as a means of improving the customer experience.” Cole Wolfson, xBridge

Currently, xBridge, which operates its own 10,000-square-foot facility at the end of Concourse B, has seven companies’ technology installed, with another 12 in development, Wolfson said. Then there are other companies that he is scrutinizing xBridge to determine if their products are a good fit for his PIT.

Wolfson brought in his colleague Leah Simoncelli from his time at AlphaLab Gear. Leah Simoncelli is currently her manager for the xBridges program. The director said she often relies on the contacts she made during her time at Innovations Works to work with companies in and around Pittsburgh.

Our years of doing that work have resulted in a fairly large national and global network of accelerators, ventures, universities and technologists. Come to the airport and join us in this, said Wolfson.

Over the past year, xBridge has hosted food delivery robots from Ottonomy, a California-based robotics company, and Azena, which makes AI-enabled cameras for bag collection and people counting. Wolfson said he plans to look for companies that create better customer experiences, offer different forms of mobility, and provide energy and efficiency solutions in the new year.

Wolfson is looking to develop and integrate new technology into the airport’s operations as a means of improving the customer experience, as well as all other goals for this new airport under construction. Along the way, we provide support to all the companies driving our region’s tech sector.

Atiya Irvin-Mitchell is a 2022-2023 squad member for Report for America. This is an initiative of The Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by Heinz Endowments. -30-

