Wear OS 3 Runs New Tile, Google Keep, Adidas Via Assistant





This fall, Google finally announced the Pixel Watch. It wasn’t a perfect smartwatch, but it was a respectable first attempt in a category that Google has notoriously neglected for years.

Still, it’s hard to shake off the idea that Google might abandon its revived wearable ambitions prematurely if it doesn’t fare well enough. This is why the company has been quietly working on improving his Wear OS in the background. The latest is a round of holiday Android updates that bring new tiles, an improved Google Keep app, and Google Assistant integration for Adidas Running.

For Tiles Google’s moniker for smartwatch widgets, Wear OS 3 users can see their favorite contacts and sunrise and sunset times. The latter is often included in smartwatches. This is also to allow athletes to plan outdoor tours.

Meanwhile, Google Keep will get an update later this month to make it look even more attractive on your wrist (and its shiny new Pixel Watch display). Includes the ability to view drawings. Finally, over the next week we will be rolling out the Adidas Running app integration with Google Assistant so you can start tracking your workouts with your digital assistant. That is, if you have a Wear OS 3 watch with Google Assistant installed, an internet connection, and a compatible Android phone with the app installed.

The holiday ties are tenuous, but more importantly, Google continues to make updates to Wear OS, both minor and major. Google may have first entered the smartwatch scene with his Android Wear in 2014, but the platform stalled until he bought a Fitbit and partnered with Samsung to create his Wear OS 3. was doing. than promised. Look: The year it took for Google Assistant to arrive on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It’s no surprise to see a failed transition, but it speaks to Google continuing to make small improvements. It was not uncommon to go months or years without a minor Wear OS update.

Google’s continued small improvements say a lot

Just before the Pixel Watch launched, Google’s SVP of Hardware Rick Osterloh told The Verge that the company has been working on wearables for a long time. Given Google’s history, it’s hard to take that at face value. A flashy launch is easy, and you can see it just by looking at Google’s graveyard.

But realizing big dreams like ambient computing is not a big move. Just ask a marathon runner. The most important thing is the constant small efforts. These holiday updates may not be the coolest thing ever, but that could be a good sign. ‘s vision may not be so far-fetched after all.

