Elon Musk’s Neuralink demo promises miracles, but neuroscientists say technology is decades behind





Neuralink, everyone’s favorite neurotech startup, is back at it again with a show-and-tell demo on Wednesday night.

Among other announcements were monkeys that play games, monkeys that type on keyboards, monkeys that wirelessly charge themselves, pigs that walk on treadmills, and a respite from all animal content, a robotic surgeon. Among these demonstrations, Neuralink CEO Elon Musk explained that the lofty goals of rapidly approaching clinical trials and that a coin-sized wireless brain chip could see inside a human skull within six months of him. I outlined my expectations.

Obviously, before putting the device on a human, they want to be very careful and make sure it works well, but I think most of the paperwork has been submitted to the FDA, he said during a livestreamed tech demo. mentioned on youtube. (In his statement to Reuters, the FDA declined to provide comment on potential product applications.)

Musk said the ultimate goal of Neuralink is the complete cyborgization of humanity and, ironically, apart from job recruitment (the main reason for the event), the ability of individuals with debilitating conditions such as paralysis to change their brains. He said it was to help him regain his independence by connecting him to a computer. But it’s questionable whether Neuralink can deliver breakthrough neuroscience, judging by the startup’s failure to make significant strides since it promised to begin human clinical trials in 2020.

What is Neuralinks N1?

In summary, Neuralink launched in 2019, revealing it is testing a prototype in monkeys, followed by further testing in pigs in 2020. Implant telepathic abilities.

Despite years of high profile, the brain-computer interface technology advertised by Neuralink has been around for decades, says the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes of Medical Research. Professor Chad Bouton told Inverse. Other experts in the field told Inverse in 2021 that Neuralink has yet to demonstrate anything groundbreaking compared to what has already been done.

It’s a big promise, but can Neuralink deliver?

Two major applications Musk announced were restoring sight to people who were blind at birth and helping people with severed spinal cords to move again.

It may sound miraculous, but Musk said he was confident he could restore full-body function to people who had their spinal cords cut.

Bouton said restoration of mobility had been done before his lab achieved it in 2014, but brain implants that help restore vision by moving a paralyzed hand are a little more tricky and will soon be available. He said that it is unlikely that it will be commercialized in the future.

I don’t think I’ve been there quite [to restoring vision]but it was getting closer, he says.

Musk wants his Neuralinks device to work with every aspect of the brain with ambition.

Bouton says he was still learning the language of the human brain. If you look at the human brain, there are 7 billion connected neurons.Its highly complex network is not yet fully understood [it]and don’t even have the tools to utilize a sufficient number of nodes in that network.

During the demonstration, Neuralink also demonstrated robotic surgeon R1 placing implants, showing that it can pierce the brain (in this case, a manikin) with 64 electrode threads without colliding with major vasculature. .

what’s next?

While Neuralink hasn’t delivered any notable technological achievements, Bouton said the publicity has attracted more financial investment and attention to brain-computer interface technology. For example, in 2021, the FDA released a guidance document dedicated to nonclinical trials and clinical considerations for implantable brain-computer interface devices.

when we did [this research] In 2006 and 2014, Bouton said, there were no investments of this kind at that stage.what is important [now] This indicates an important area [of research] Because it brings in a lot of money.

