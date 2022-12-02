How to support users and CSPs





Serial entrepreneur, CEO and co-founder of Veego Software, a start-up innovating smart home support in Israel’s tech corridor.

Getty

Some see this as a bad proposition when it comes to whether product vendors and service providers should continue to invest in reactive technical support. A big reason is that today’s skills shortage means there aren’t enough trained representatives to successfully handle all support calls without incurring unreasonable hold times. But even with thousands of alumni lining up to join the tech support trenches, much of that investment doesn’t make sense.

According to one well-known statistic, 42% of customers would rather clean the bathroom than call support. Even with short hold times and polite and competent customer service representatives (CSRs), many customers just don’t want to contact technical support.

The idea that self-service is a compromise is outdated. According to one survey, he actually wants more self-service options than 81% of people currently have. Her ATMs in grocery stores, self-service petrol pumps and self-his checkout machines are leading the way in pleasing the end-user. This is due to the strong demand for faster, simpler and more advanced customer management.

Tech support is not far behind as more industries follow this lead. Empowering your customers with self-care technology will enable them to thrive on their own and avoid technical support calls altogether.

how technology has leapt forward

Early attempts at technology-based self-care were largely rules-based, but recent advances in AI have given smart devices the ability to self-heal, autonomously solving many technical problems, if customers so choose. Please answer that it is provided.

AI can unobtrusively monitor the usage of any service, assess its surroundings, detect problems, analyze root causes, and arrive at solutions that eliminate the need for tech support involvement. AI can often respond so quickly that it can solve problems before the customer notices and sometimes even becomes a problem.

But it was far from removing people completely from the equation. The need for human intervention has always existed, and when this need arises, self-care can assist today’s increasingly independent consumers.

Understanding the Benefits of Self-Care

For companies interested in adopting self-care technology, there are several important aspects to understand when seeking buy-in.

Deflection support ticket

The average cost to resolve a ticket ranges from $2.93 to $49.69, and triples when the issue is escalated. Adding support personnel to the team is not always scalable. The more reps, the higher the cost.

24/7 support

Hosting an in-house call center or outsourcing it to a capable and knowledgeable third party is a huge investment. Support can be delivered suddenly to your business at no additional cost.

more strategic conversations

How many times can you repeat support reps? Have you tried it on and off again? let me help you.

Reduced hold time

Answering many low-level, repetitive questions with the help of self-service capabilities significantly reduces on-hold time. This means that customers are happier, less frustrated and the CSR has more time to take calls during his day.

Enhanced CSAT

Shorter on-hold times, faster issue resolution, and proactive support result in happy customers. These customers are more likely to become brand advocates who are highly rated, renew their subscriptions, and happily tell their friends.

Embracing Self-Care Capabilities in Customer Journeys

When thinking about self-service and self-care, we need to think from the customer’s perspective. Understand the true context behind every customer issue and keep your customers from repeating themselves. Then the interaction will be much easier overall.

To add self-care to your ways of supporting users, try these ideas:

Please consult the person in charge.

Gather a list of FAQs based on real-world CSR challenges and create self-service options to address those needs. Tutorial videos on setting up your router, webinars on common causes of signal interference, step-by-step instructions for changing your password, and more. Organize these on your website, host content on your academy, or auto-send to users in response to specific keywords in tickets.

Provide the answer to the support team.

The only thing worse than a long hold is a long hold without a solution. Increase support team visibility by ensuring they are aware of knowledge base articles and other customer education, and see if technology can be leveraged to go further . With the right tools, CSRs can access real-time information about the devices and services they call. Here is what I can do.

Meet your customers where they are.

Mobile phones are almost certainly one of the devices that everyone owns, so apps are one of the easiest ways to increase customer engagement. Consider providing alerts, push notifications, or proactive warnings to inform users of potential or active interruptions in service. If possible, provide practical tips that can help you fix the problem yourself without calling.

Introducing self-care technology to call centers

McKinsey reports that as digital natives set new benchmarks for customer experience across industries, merchants can rethink their approach to serving, satisfying and delighting their customers.

Adding intelligent self-care capabilities to support CSRs and subscribers can be accomplished by developing a strategy and following the steps above. Having the right tools and processes in place to provide contextual self-service as part of the customer journey will lead to customer and employee success.

