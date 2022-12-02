Movie Score Prediction Using BigQuery, Vertex AI, and MongoDB Atlas





hey there! It’s been a minute since we last wrote together about Google Cloud and MongoDB Atlas. I had ideas for experiments in this new genre involving BigQuery, BQML, Vertex AI, Cloud Functions, MongoDB Atlas, and Cloud Run, and decided to put them together in this blog. You’ll learn how these services can be combined to provide a full-stack application and other independent features and services that your application uses. Did you read our previous blog on Serverless MEAN stack applications with Cloud Run and MongoDB Atlas? If not, this is a good time to look into it. Because some of the topics covered in this discussion are designed to reference some steps from that blog. This experiment uses BigQuery, Vertex AI, and MongoDB Atlas to predict a categorical variable using a supervised machine learning model written in AutoML.

We all love movies, right? Well, most of us do. Regardless of language, geography or culture, we not only enjoy watching movies, but we also enjoy talking about the nuances and qualities that make a movie successful. I’ve often wished I could change a few aspects in terms of ratings and success factors for a movie to make a big difference in the outcome. This involves predicting a movie’s success score, so you can play around with variables and adjust their values ​​up or down to affect the outcome. That’s exactly what we did in this experiment.

Architecture summary

Today I used Vertex AI AutoML to predict movie scores and store them as transactions in MongoDB Atlas. Models are trained using data stored in BigQuery and registered with Vertex AI. The list of services can be organized in three sections:

1. Create ML model 2. User interface/client application 3. Trigger to predict using ML API

Create an ML model

1. Data fed from CSV to BigQuery2. BigQuery data3 integrated with Vertex AI for AutoML model creation.Models deployed to the Vertex AI Model Registry to generate endpoint APIs

User interface application

4. MongoDB Atlas5 for storing transactional data and powering client applications. An Angular client application that interacts with MongoDB Atlas6. Client container deployed to Cloud Run

Trigger to predict using ML API

7. Java Cloud Functions that trigger a call to the deployed AutoML model endpoint

