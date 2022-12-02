How Reforms Hinder Innovation and Growth of Indian Tech Startups





The Telecoms Bill 2022 Draft applies to start-ups, especially those in the digital and internet-based sectors, and may be treated on a par with telecommunications companies.

Startups may need to obtain licenses, pay license fees, and KYC users in order to operate legally.

Unfettered government surveillance powers, mandatory information sharing and decryption can be operational obstacles for start-ups

Startups operating in content streaming, social media, e-commerce, cloud services, and many others could soon be regulated as part of the telecommunications sector.

Soon, all entities that rely on the Internet may operate under the same regulations as telecommunications companies. They are subject to compliance requirements such as licenses, fees, mandatory he KYC requirements and harsh fines.

In an attempt to review national telecommunications regulatory frameworks, the Government of India has released the Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022 (the Bill). The bill, intended to replace the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraph Act 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Illegal Possession) Act 1950, was announced by the government on 21 September and was open for public comment. was requested.

The move was intended to create a modern and future-proof regulatory framework, but doing so raised a number of concerns.

Many experts opined that the government, through the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), could fail in its intentions and instead negatively impact India’s digital economy.

Get a glimpse of how the bill’s provisions will affect India’s startup ecosystem in practice.

Treatment equivalent to telecommunications carriers

Key terms such as “telecommunications services”, “telecommunications” and “messages” are defined broadly and ambiguously. The confusion is exacerbated by the fact that nowhere in the proposed law does the term “communication” be explained.

Reading these terms in conjunction with the text, it is difficult to imagine a digital business/service that does not fall under telecommunications services.

Additionally, the government retains the power to designate any service as a “telecommunications service” and include that service within the regulatory scope of the bill.

In general, the definition of telecommunication services is broader than that currently exists in Indian law and includes internet-based services, e-mail, OTT, voice, video, data communications, interpersonal communication services, broadcasting, internet and broadband, fixed and Includes mobile. services, and satellite-based communications.

In particular, it does not set up a telecommunications network or provide telecommunications services (e.g. mobile access, internet, satellite connections), but only provides content and services via telecommunications networks/services provided by telecommunications companies. , is a concern for Internet-enabled startups.

Entities within the regulatory scope of this bill will face the following challenges:

barrier to entry

Startups may need to obtain licenses or permits to provide services under the bill.

Such licenses are often subject to a fee. This increases the compliance burden and operating costs for such entities. Moreover, these license fees are passed on to customers, increasing the cost of service without improving service quality. This disproportionately affects new players who may find it difficult to compete successfully with more established or better-funded rivals.

Failure to obtain a license exposes companies to hefty fines, employee imprisonment, and civil penalties.

OTT communication services, payment gateways, cloud and telephony platforms form the foundation of the digital economy, also known as digital infrastructure, on which other startups build/develop their applications. Licensing and fee regimes also increase the cost of doing business for these start-ups.

Finally, licensing requirements give the government arbitrary powers over the market entry of new players. The history of regulation since the days of the Licensing Raj (the pre-1991 reform) shows how this stifles business innovation and growth.

India is one of the fastest growing digital economies in the world and would be hit by this regulatory burden.

Customer Identification and Consent Requirements for Customer Communications

The bill, which requires entities to clearly identify users of their services, places a major hurdle on the ability of startups to scale quickly. Startups must verify identity and securely collect and store KYC data each time they acquire a user. This increases the cost of customer acquisition and makes profitability more difficult to achieve.

Furthermore, in order to protect users from spam and promotional messages, the government will set new standards for these types of communications. However, the definition of these specified messages is so broad that they can even include in-app notifications and push notifications. This could mean that nearly all customer-facing apps will need to restructure how they ask for customer consent for these types of notifications.

Arbitrary Authority of Government to Determine Standards

The bill empowers the central government to unilaterally set standards for telecommunications equipment/services/networks/infrastructure. By including the term software as part of the definition of telecommunications equipment, governments can also set standards for software.

Exercising these powers can cause a variety of problems for startups, including:

Adherence to these standards requires operational changes, system restructuring, and incurring costs Additional costs in product development and ensuring interoperability, impacting ability to scale across borders Face a complex web of regulations and compliance requirements

Internet-based service providers are already covered by the Information Technology Act (IT Act), 2000 administered by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and the proposed Digital India Act (which replaces the IT Act) will More regulations and requirements may apply. imposed on them. In addition, it will also be subject to future data protection laws.

Similarly, broadcasting services are already subject to laws administered by MeitY, and are subject to many common obligations under company law, labor law, and other sectoral regulations.

The bill adds to regulatory complexity and confusion with reports that it will act as a blanket law with different sectors regulated by different ministries. As such, telecommunications, broadcasting and e-commerce regulation are handled by separate ministries according to segregation of duties rules.

Draft penal provisions

Erroneous businesses under the bill could be subject to penalties that can have both civil and criminal consequences.

Key corporate executives can face criminal charges even if they are unaware of the crimes committed by their companies. The amount of fines, penalties and compensation may also be determined by the government. The introduction of criminal penalties for crimes covered by the bill would be overly harsh, stifling the startup ecosystem and potentially stifling innovation.

Growing government intervention in business

The bill includes search and seizure, mandatory information sharing, mandatory surveillance and Internet shutdowns, and temporary occupation of telecommunications services/networks/infrastructure for reasons of public emergency or public safety. , expand government power over business.

These powers are not accompanied by protection/monitoring mechanisms that leave open the possibility of arbitrary use of these powers. For example, businesses may be asked to share confidential/proprietary information, impacting business operations and losing competitive advantage.

Similarly, the power of surveillance and interception will affect OTT communication services and cloud platforms that offer end-to-end encryption capabilities. Entities must provide data to governments upon request by implementing decryption capabilities that compromise business offerings, services, and user privacy.

Finally, Internet shutdowns are known to cause severe economic damage, including lost revenue, and lead to disruption of service delivery.

All in all, there are several ways this bill will impact Indian startups. It is therefore important that they engage the government to communicate their objections to its provisions before the bill is submitted to Congress and becomes a permanent part of the statute.

