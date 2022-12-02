Will Ridley’s new Grifn allroad bike really put an end to N+1?





Ridley has introduced a new all-road bike called the Griffon that it claims will put an end to N+1. This is in addition to the concept that the correct number of bikes to own is the one you currently own (as long as you have at least 3 of them). Of course, Ridley’s proposal means that its new model is extremely versatile. This has been claimed by countless brands in the past. Let’s see the proof.

> Do you really need another bike? Find out what n+1 means

Ridley has owned all-road bikes in the past, starting with the 2015 X-trail, sometimes referred to as road plus or gravel light bikes. Like the mythical lion-eagle hybrid, it emerges when a griffin is pronounced griffin. The performance-focused Kanzo Fast and the exploration-focused Kanzo Adventure remain in scope.

With a 990g frame (unpainted, medium size), the Gifn is a fast, comfortable road bike that’s ready for off-road with up to 38mm of tire clearance, says Ridley.

If you run a 1x, you might even go for 40mm tires. [single chainring] Add a drivetrain, or mudguards and dynamo-driven lights to make your Griffon versatile. Suitable for road riding, gravel grinding, commuting and long distance riding.

Adding mudguards increases the maximum tire width to 32mm.

The Grifn is perfect for riders who don’t have to choose between road and gravel, says Ridley. Whether you’re looking for a gravel bike to explore backcountry roads and enjoy the most scenic car-free roads, or just want to get off the beaten path from time to time and break the habit, the Gifn is the bike for you .

That’s quite a claim. He only owns one bike, and if you want something as versatile as possible, gravel or all-road he agrees a bike is the way to go.

The Grifn is built around a new geometry that is said to suit both road and gravel needs.

The 72 head tube angle is halfway between the Fenix ​​SLiC road bike (73.5) and the Kanzo Fast performance gravel bike (71.5), says Ridley. The 73mm bottom bracket drop is lower than our road bikes, but not as low as our Kanzo Adventure gravel bikes. Additionally, the Griffon’s chainstays are shorter than the Kanzo Speed’s, and the Griffon’s head tube and seat tube angles are steeper than the Kanzo Speed’s.

Ridleys R&D department made sure the bike was responsive and agile while still offering plenty of stability and control for off-road riding. 420mm chainstays play a key role in this part of the ride. The result is a fast, responsive, stable and well-balanced allroad bike.

Ridley says the Gifn matches the aforementioned 990g unpainted frame weight (medium size) and 445g fork, even though it’s not looking to save weight. It is said to be 8.5kg when assembled with Shimano GRX Di2 specs.

Speaking of specs, Gifn can run your choice of road or gravel groupsets, 1x or 2x drivetrains, or the revolutionary Classified Powershift system.

> Read the review for Classified Powershift Kit & Wheelset

The Grifn features a clamp-on style front derailleur hanger that can be removed if you run a 1x or Classified drivetrain.

The bike is equipped with numerous attachment points and the saddle can carry enough load for a day or several. The seat tube has three attachment points. For example, 3 on the top side of the down tube and 3 on the bottom side for a bottle cage or toolkit.

The top tube has two attachment points for bags and other accessories. If you don’t want to take advantage of these attachment points, you can hide them with the flush fitting cover.

Shifting cables and brake hoses are hidden and run inside the frame through the stem. This makes mounting the handlebar bag easier in gravel mode.

Up front the Gifn features a new Cirrus Pro Flared cockpit with shorter reach (70mm), shallower drop (120mm) and 16 flares. Ridley believes the cockpit, offered in four different stem length and bar width configurations, provides a comfortable position and plenty of control on all terrains.

> Click here for handlebar shape

Ridley also says that a few practical features make the Griffon extremely useful for long-distance riders and commuters.

For example, glyphs can be used in the hub dynamo, says Ridley. “The dynamo cable runs through the fork legs and inside the frame. It can be used for charging and when not in use thanks to this feature the rubber cover hides everything nicely.

We’ve already briefly touched on the mudguards, but the Griffon comes with the associated mounts. Ridley offers a matching mudguard set.

The Ridley Grifn is available as a frameset or standard build (see below) and can also be customized using Ridley’s online configurator. You can choose your color, select groupsets, components, wheels, tires, saddles and accessories.

model

Shimano GRX600 2x, 2,909 Groupset Shimano GRX600 2x (46/30T Chainring) Wheels Shimano RS171 DB

Shimano GRX800 2x, 3,819Groupset Shimano GRX800 2x (46/30T Chainring) Wheels Forza Norte Gravel

Shimano 105, 2,909Groupset Shimano 105 (50/34T Chainring)Wheels Forza Norte Gravel

Shimano 105 Di2, 4,279Groupset Shimano 105 Di2 (50/34T Chainring) Wheels Forza Norte Gravel

I didn’t get a chance to go to the Ridley Griffin launch (we’re the ones on road.cc for the next few weeks), so I’ll give you my thoughts on the ride until I arrive for the review. , but what do you think of that as a concept?

The danger of designing a bike for versatility is that it isn’t specific enough to do anything spectacularly. What do you think: Is Ridley striking the right balance here?

www.ridleybikes.com

