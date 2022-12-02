Frere secures $100M to work with Intel to create new ways to cool processors TechCrunch





One of the biggest problems facing device manufacturers today is overheating hardware. Chips in your PC generate heat. As heat builds up, performance drops significantly. Cooling is less of an issue unless space is limited. But as the market demands thinner notebooks and so-called ultraportables than ever before, manufacturers are faced with a choice. Either compromise the design or sacrifice processing power.

Seshu Madhavapeddy and Surya Ganti want to present a third option using hardware developed at 4-year-old startup Frore Systems. Called AirJet, the low-end micro-electromechanical chip weighing just 11 grams is said to be able to improve thermal performance by actively removing heat from the processor.

“Historically, manufacturers have used outdated thermal solutions such as mechanical fans in laptops, tablets, and other consumer devices to remove heat. ,” Madhavapeddy said in an email interview with TechCrunch. “To combat this, manufacturers have designed fail-safe features that prevent overheating by slowing down the processor for just a few seconds of operation. Frore Systems’ AirJet chips revolutionize active heat removal to maximize processor performance.”

Madhavapeddy and Ganti share a long history in the mobile device and semiconductor industry. Madhavapeddy was General Manager of his line of Texas Instruments’ smartphone business, where he headed the product and technology division of Samsung Mobile, his device subsidiary, Samsung Mobile, after five years where he served as manager. For his seven years, Ganti was a research scientist at General Electric, where he developed “nantextured” surfaces and algorithms for predicting the reliability of electromechanical systems.

Madhavapeddy and Ganti met at Qualcomm and collaborated on the company’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor business. Madhavapeddy said they were both inspired by the “critical” limitation that processor heat puts on device performance and decided to work together to solve the challenge.

In high-level terms, Madhavapeddy describes AirJet, which has been in development for the past four years, as a “solid-state” chip that uses “pulsating” airflow to cool computer components. A few patents filed by the company pull the curtain back a bit: His AirJet above the cooling hardware is 2.8mm thick and made from a flexible, bendable polymer material. It has piezoelectric layers and electrodes stacked on top of each other and arranged around a central opening. (Piezoelectric materials generate electricity when placed under compression or mechanical stress.) A diaphragm bonded to the piezoelectric layer covers a central opening, and when voltage is applied to the electrodes, the entire hardware Cools by vibrating and blowing air.

Pulsating heat pipes aren’t exactly a new idea. Invented in 1990, it has been tested in various data center server designs over the past two decades, and has been proposed in academic papers for use cases such as phone heat sinks.

But Madhavapeddy claims that, contrary to many designs that have surfaced so far, Frore’s technology is ready for the market. He pitches his AirJet as a solution for mobile phones, PCs and tablets. Otherwise it is too thin to fit traditional active cooling systems such as fans.

“AirJet chips are scalable, which means that multiple chips can be easily integrated into a device to quietly cool the processor and significantly improve performance,” said Madhavapeddy. “The AirJet chip can also be used as a thermal he solution for dustproof devices. Unlike fans, he IP68 air he used to dustproof devices is powerful enough to pull air through his filters.”

Frore claims to be working with “five of the world’s top 10 device makers” and expects the first AirJet chips to ship in the first quarter of 2023, but the startup’s technology is behind it. It is still too early to judge whether the promise will be fulfilled. Madhavapeddy says AirJet can improve processor performance by about “a factor of two” compared to fan-based cooling, but wide variations in fan sizes, setups, and housings are a fuzzy metric. That aside, whether Frore can produce AirJet units on the scale needed for the consumer market, and persuade manufacturers who have invested in alternative cooling systems like liquid cooling and vapor chambers to switch to a completely different approach. Not sure if it is possible. .

But Frore has votes of confidence from the chip industry giants, including Qualcomm Ventures, the venture arm of Qualcomm, which led a $100 million investment in startups alongside Mayfield, Addition and Clear Ventures. Intel is a customer. The company plans to work with Frere to incorporate the AirJet into future laptops on its Evo hardware reference platform.

“With Intel Evo, Intel’s mission is to unify the open PC ecosystem to deliver the best laptop experience people want,” said Josh Newman, vice president and general manager of mobile platforms at Intel. “Frore Systems Airjet technology offers a new and fresh approach to help us meet these design goals in new ways,” said the press release.

But what about the slowdown in the PC market and demand for PC components? (Global PC shipments fell nearly 20% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a year ago, according to Gartner.) Madhavapeddy acknowledged that it could affect Frore’s business. but seemed confident that AirJet’s expanding partnerships would make up for the lack of shipments. single segment.

“The pandemic has increased the value proposition of AirJet. The world is becoming increasingly mobile and reliant on devices to stay connected, both at work and at home… How a widespread technology slowdown will have a negative impact.” “We don’t expect it,” Madabapedi continued. If we can differentiate our devices by doing so, we will ensure demand for AirJet products, which is reflected in customer interest and demand for AirJet.”

Headquartered in San Jose, Frore has 75 employees and has raised $116 million to date. Madhavapeddy says some of the capital has already gone into his new generation AirJet, which will (or so he claims) offer even more performance.

