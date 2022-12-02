Google hasn’t deleted users’ abortion-related data despite promises after abortion





Photo: AP, Getty

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Google faced intense scrutiny from lawmakers and activists for storing location data of people going to abortion clinics. This prompted the company to announce in July that it would automatically remove location data associated with sensitive facilities such as abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and rehabilitation centers. In 2020 alone, there were 11,000 user data orders from the company.

But there were serious issues with how Google’s policy changes were implemented, according to the Guardian’s Tuesday report. In recent months, advocacy group Accountable Tech has launched several investigations into Google and the way it records user activity. You can check this at myactivity.google.com. In August and October, Accountable Tech investigators simulated searches for abortion providers. Using Google Maps while physically driving to and entering the clinic. Schedule an abortion in Google Calendar.

Weeks later, an extensive digital trail of their journey remained in the activity log, including the exact route taken by investigators. This is despite Google’s promise to immediately delete this location data. According to Accountable Techs research published in The Guardian, if Google doesn’t accurately detect that you entered an abortion clinic and you were just in the area, your location data won’t be deleted.

A Google spokesperson told The Guardian that the company had promised the policy changes would take effect, but did not specify exactly when the changes began. You can turn off Web & App Activity at any time, manually delete all or part of your data, or choose to have your data automatically deleted at regular intervals. Even without thinking about doing it manually, users seeking abortion care appear to be still vulnerable to months of highly damaging data stored in their activity logs.

In response to Jezebels’ request for comment, the company said protecting user privacy is Google’s top priority.

G/O Media can earn commissions

Up to 70% off

Wayfair – Cyber ​​Week Deals

New deals have been added to Wayfair’s Cyber ​​Week. Indulged in shopping and Wayfairs Cyber ​​Monday sales? The home goods giant continues its sitewide sale with up to 70% off.

In an emailed statement, Google spokesperson Winnie King stated that the company has repeatedly opposed, including outright, the government’s excessive or inappropriate demands for user data. He said he has a track record of doing so. In response to this particular survey, King deleted that one of her Accountable Techs investigators visited her Planned Parenthood clinic, as Google only detected that the investigator visited a nearby business. said it was not. This data would have been deleted if she detected a visit to the clinic, she said.

King said that California law, AB 1242, requires some state-based companies to verify that law enforcement requests are not related to certain abortion-related crimes, and that companies prohibited the production of data in response to certain abortion-related legal requests.

Abortion is currently banned in about a dozen states, and a Politico report earlier this year found that the majority of the location data warrants Google received from law enforcement in 2020 are now banned. It was from the state. But even in states where abortion is still legal, abortions and miscarriages can still carry significant criminal risk, given that fetal murder laws are often weaponized by local police departments.

Using pregnant people’s internet activity against them is not a hypothesis. It has been. In 2018, Lattice, Mississippi, a black woman named Fisher was incarcerated and charged with manslaughter for experiencing a stillbirth because she recently searched Google for abortion pills. In a similar case in August, a teenage girl from Nebraska was arrested and charged with a felony after sharing her text conversations with police talking about self-administering an abortion.

Accountable Tech’s investigation into Google comes at a time when the tech industry increasingly considers its role in protecting or failing to protect the human rights of post-Roe pregnant people. In addition to sharing her teenage data with police in Nebraska, Meta has historically shared data on abortion seekers with the Center for Abortion Crisis Prevention. Google has also supported these anti-abortion clinics by directing abortion seekers to their sites and websites. These sites also collect personal data of their visitors and in some cases work with state governments.

This article has been updated to include an answer from Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jezebel.com/google-not-deleting-users-abortion-data-1849837435 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos