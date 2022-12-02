Australia says law allowing Facebook and Google to pay for news has worked





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia gives government power to force Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META.O) and Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) to negotiate content supply deals with media laws are largely effective. the report said.

However, the law, which came into force in March 2021, will need to apply to other online platforms after the country’s Facebook news feed was temporarily shut down in March 2021 in talks with big tech companies. There may be, says the review.

Since the News Media Bargaining Code went into effect, technology companies have struck more than 30 deals with media outlets to compensate content that generated clicks and ad spend.

“At least some of these agreements have enabled news outlets, among other things, to hire additional journalists and make other valuable investments to support their operations,” the report said. I’m here.

“While there are always differing views on the success or failure of codes of conduct, we believe it is reasonable to conclude that codes of conduct have been successful thus far.”

The report primarily recommends that the government consider new ways to assess the effectiveness of its administration and legislation, and does not suggest changing the legislation itself.

However, he noted that the law lacks “a formal mechanism for extending the norm to other platforms” and that the government has asked competition regulators, who led the design of the law, to “make a report on the matter.” ‘, suggested ordering.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said: “The review shows that the Code has successfully balanced the bargaining power between news media and digital platforms.

“Digital platforms must continue to negotiate in good faith with news businesses to ensure they are fairly compensated for the news content they create.”

Lucinda Longcroft, Google’s director of Australian government affairs and public policy, said the company “furthered its significant contribution to the Australian news industry by signing the contract to represent 200 mastheads across the country. “Most of these outlets are regional or local.”

Meta declined to comment.

Reported by Byron Kay.Edited by Lincoln Feast

