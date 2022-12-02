How the UAE is positioning itself as a global frontrunner in game-changing technology





Few governments in the world have taken the giant leap to recognize the social and economic importance of technology and actively support its progress. But the UAE is an exception and a true innovator. You might say that we see the potential game-changing impact of technology on our economies, people, and presence on the global stage in pursuit of the future.

The United Arab Emirates understands that diversification is a core tenet of sustainability for a young country and is looking ahead. The energy sector continues to innovate, and while the United Arab Emirates is a big part of that process, the country has turned to the digital revolution as a path to future prosperity.

If this development is somehow under your radar, take a look at what the UAE is doing in some key areas, especially coding, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Metaverse.

less code movement

For the last few decades, the safe trade in nearly every part of the world has been medical or engineering. These traditional occupations are still needed and valued, but in a world of progressive and rapidly evolving technology, there is a severe global shortage. According to the Department of Labor, the global software engineer shortage is estimated to reach 85.2 million by 2030.

Coders, developers, technicians – whatever you call them – are hot commodities in the recruiting industry right now. The United Arab Emirates understands this better than most countries, recognizing that building great technologies like blockchain, AI, and the Metaverse first requires technical experts. increase. If there is already a shortage, it is important to roll out initiatives to encourage new developers to enter the industry. The United Arab Emirates is leaning towards this idea.

Partnering with over 40 companies in the UAE and around the world, in 2022, the UAE will launch a bold and ambitious Coders HQ. This innovative project aims to nurture a new generation of coders, providing them with superior tools, education and technology to enable them to design solutions to local and global challenges. This is a great vision, and one that has already had a profound impact on the UAE’s growing position as a technology and innovation powerhouse.

the new kid in blockchain

The hype about blockchain is fully justified. Many people’s fortunes changed overnight with smart (early) cryptocurrency investments.

However, given the extreme volatility of the market, regulatory concerns around owning digital assets vary around the world. As a result, many countries are reluctant to fully accept it. But not UAE. The country’s progressive stance on digital finance and innovation is well documented, and it’s no surprise that crypto assets were legalized in the UAE in 2017.

However, with that said, the Get-rich-quick and HODL (crypto slang for those who buy and hold indefinitely) camps understand that cryptocurrencies are only part of the blockchain pie. is needed. From non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to smart contracts, this disruptive, decentralized ledger-based technology has much more to offer.

The United Arab Emirates government set out its official Broader Blockchain Strategy 2021 in 2018, with plans to have a more robust framework in place by 2021. So, in the words of the UAE government itself, “converting his 50% of government transactions to the blockchain platform.” By 2021. ”

The tipping point of 2021 has passed, but fast forward to the end of 2022 and we see some impressive progress. The United Arab Emirates continues to be one of the most successful countries in global adoption of blockchain technology, with a recent research report identifying over 1,450 active web3 organizations in the country. I’m here.

In support of this trend, the recently established Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) is proving just how important blockchain is to the long-term prosperity of the UAE. Binance and blockchain.com.

It goes without saying that the future of digital transactions and governance is rooted here.

Praise for Metaversal

Parallel to the rise of blockchain, another highly touted web3 technology, the Metaverse, is poised to find success in the UAE.

The concept of the digital realm has long been a staple of science fiction. Many may dismiss it as another digital fad, but the Metaverse is not. Internet-enabled virtual worlds might best be described as far from lockdown leisure pursuits and downtime distractions.

As technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) advance, the barriers between the digital and physical worlds are blurring. However, the continued rise of remote work, e-commerce, online interaction and education, and the growth of blockchain and web3 technologies have proven that the Metaverse will become the next digital paradigm shift, the Internet of the future. I can see. .

Not convinced? Tech giants such as Apple, Sony, and Epic Games are already gearing up to become Metaverse Masters. Facebook renamed its parent company to Meta. If you need more evidence of their intentions.

In July 2022, the Dubai government is keen to gain a first mover advantage here in the UAE, reflecting blockchain adoption, with an ambitious goal of creating 40,000 virtual jobs and adding US$4. announced the Metaverse Strategy, a five-year plan. 1 billion to the economy in that timeframe.

artificial panacea

Of all the technologies that permeate our daily lives, AI is taking over the world. We haven’t dealt with rebellious robots or intelligent systems yet, but AI technology, whether in the form of automation to cut down on manual processes, or algorithms to help businesses, is now in many households. It can be found in almost every corner of gadgets and businesses. Understand complex customer cost scenarios, such as insurance quotes.

While many countries allow companies to move forward without having a broader strategy for individual technologies, the UAE government has seen the true potential of AI and is poised to spur the technology’s growth over the next decade. We have developed a comprehensive strategy to The strategy has eight core objectives, he said, with a clear focus on driving investment and attracting more tech talent to the country.

The impact of technology is hard to fathom, but there is no doubt that AI and machine learning can process and analyze information at speeds that the unaided human brain could never achieve. Mastering this data could lead to further breakthroughs in medicine, address powerful challenges like the climate crisis, improve people’s lives and even save the world.

With the United Arab Emirates advancing this technology, the country is leading the way to a better future through focused strategies and investments.

prosperous future

In terms of the challenges facing the world today, coding, blockchain, AI, and the metaverse may seem like small pieces of a giant puzzle. but not the solution to it.

The United Arab Emirates government has made clear its position to become a global hub for technology, innovation and business. The next generation of technology will impact everything from office efficiency to long-term challenges like climate change and disease control. The UAE wants to lead the development of its technology and help solve these problems.

