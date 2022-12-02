Phone billboards to take back the phone channel from scammers | Spiceworks 1





Illegal robocalls and fraudulent calls are plaguing consumers, call avoidance behavior is on the rise, and businesses are battling fraudsters on the phone channel. But branded communication technology is helping companies take back ownership of their phones, improve the customer experience and successfully protect brand reputations, says First Orion’s head of Demand He Generation. One he says is Thomas O Banion.

Companies in all sectors face competition. Today, businesses are competing with scammers and scammers to get consumers to answer their calls. This is tough competition given the significant increase in fraud calls year on year and the growing consumer distrust of phones.

Branded communication technologies, especially branded calls, are essentially billboards on mobile devices. This allows businesses to label outgoing calls with a name, logo, and reason for calling. This branding solution is becoming a key business enabler in an environment where scammers, spammers, and other unwanted calls ruin the phone experience.

By infusing trust into the phone, brand communication technology helps businesses connect with the right people at the right time to enhance the customer experience and brand reputation.

Impact of Fraud on Consumer Experience

The 2022 Mid-Term Phone Fraud Report, which surveyed over 2,100 mobile subscribers, reveals the prevalence and impact of phone fraud on the consumer experience. The report shows that US mobile subscribers received more than 100 billion fraudulent calls from him in the first six months of 2022, surpassing his 80 million. We estimate that the fraud attempt will be successful and the cumulative monetary loss will be as high as $40 billion for him.

The survey also found that 53% of respondents received more fraudulent calls in 2022 than in 2021. As the problem of illegal robocalls and fraudulent calls continues to plague consumers, the almost universal response is avoiding calls. If an unknown number appears on the call screen, the call may not be answered.

Business calls that go unanswered miss the opportunity to make connections, close sales, and build customer loyalty. Using phone tags to reach customers results in more calls, time, and money, which negatively impacts your bottom line.

Contrary to popular belief, caller ID (also known as CNAM) is not visible to everyone. In fact, less than 10% of her mobile subscribers have opted in to caller ID. As a result, the majority of consumers will receive calls from businesses that appear as unrecognizable 11-digit numbers.

Addressing Consumer Distrust

The lack of context for incoming calls, coupled with the proliferation of fraudulent and spam calls, has led consumers to avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. This combination creates a mistrust in the relationship between consumers and the phone, making the phone channel inefficient for legitimate businesses trying to connect with customers.

Carriers use CNAM to correctly identify calls reaching mobile subscribers. However, due to the number of different he CNAM providers used by carriers, there is no guarantee that the trade name will look the same across all providers. If the name pulled from the database is unknown or incorrect, consumers are more likely to perceive the call as spam and leave the call unanswered.

The threat of spam and scam calls continues to make consumers ignore calls from numbers they don’t know, but voice remains the preferred communication channel. This call avoidance helps consumers avoid fraud, but the downside is that you may miss important calls. , 78% reported missing important calls.

Our content-rich, branded solutions have been developed to help businesses increase engagement, deliver superior customer experiences, and protect their brand reputation. When consumers know they can answer the phone without fear of fraud or phishing, it increases their trust in your brand and enhances their experience.

That enhanced experience can boost your business’ bottom line. According to Deloitte, a customer who enjoys a positive experience is 140% more likely to spend than a customer who reports a negative experience. Plus, by providing a positive customer experience, you can reduce the cost of serving your customers by up to 33%.

And that can be the difference between finishing the year on top or falling short of your goals.

This can have a negative impact on brand reputation if clients or customers do not answer their calls or miss important messages due to unrecognized numbers. According to the A2021 Brand Impact Report, 85% of people think their business looks illegal because they don’t know the numbers. The study also found that brand communication technology can increase engagement. He said 72% of respondents said they would feel comfortable answering the phone if the brand properly identified themselves.

By solving the unknown number problem and controlling how calls appear, we provide a superior customer experience at every stage of the customer journey, from awareness to consideration to purchase to loyalty. increase.

This technology not only brands your telephony on the front end, but also your business after the call is over. Brand Communications labels your Android and iPhone call history with your company’s phone number with your company’s name and reason for calling. Your branding will appear in the call log so your customers know who is on the phone and have a reason to call back.

Building on the Billboard Effect of Brand Calls

The branded call billboard effect increases customer engagement during and after the call.

Beyond improving engagement rates, a key competitive differentiator for businesses today, the technology also provides analytics to improve and improve calling programs and strategies.

Businesses can access metrics such as total number of calls handled, answer rates, rejection rates, and engagement rates using branded communications technology. Businesses can gain actionable insights by digging deeper into the data and analyzing metrics such as calls per person, success rates, and heatmaps that reveal when calls are most effective. I can do it.

Today, approximately 97% of adults in the United States alone own a mobile phone, which equates to approximately 300 million handsets. On the other side of these handsets are consumers who want to know who is calling and why. They believe that the phone channel is the realm of a trusted experience, not the realm of scammers offering extended vehicle warranties or solving insurance problems in exchange for personal information or fees. I hope not.

Branded communications technology is what ad companies need to build brand reputations and take back the phone channel from fraudsters by injecting context and trust into the phone. ROI is in a better consumer experience, increased loyalty, and improved brand reputation.

