Australia says Google has successfully enacted a law to pay for news.Social media





According to financial reports, news outlets have signed more than 30 contracts to compensate for news shared on the platform.

Australia’s world’s first law to force big tech to pay for news has been successful and Canberra should consider extending it to social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter, a government report says. discovered.

Canberra last year announced a landmark move requiring Google and Facebook to enter into agreements to indemnify media outlets for news content on their platforms, or to allow government-appointed arbitrators to determine how much should be paid. passed a law.

In a report released Thursday, the Australian Treasury said in a review of the bargaining code in its first year of operation, media outlets had signed more than 30 deals to compensate for news shared on Google and Facebook.

The evidence available for review indicated that at least some of these agreements, among other things, enabled news organizations to hire additional journalists and make other valuable investments to support their operations. the book says.

Opinions will always differ on the success or failure of the Code of Conduct, but we believe it is fair to conclude that the Code has been successful to date.

Some participants in the review complained that the code created a resource gap between media outlets with and without deals, and lacked transparency in commercial agreements, but the code did not apply to the news sector as a whole. It was not intended to redistribute resources, the report said.

The Treasury Department report tells the government to ask the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to consider extending the code to other platforms and new powers to collect information on transactions between outlets and platforms. , recommends requesting code reviews after the code is deployed. 4 years of operation.

Australia introduced the code amid complaints that tech companies are stealing valuable digital advertising revenue from struggling news outlets and endangering public interest journalism.

Australia’s plan to have big tech pay for news was fiercely opposed by Google and Facebook, which temporarily removed all news from the country’s platforms until the government agreed to fix the code.

Rob Nichols, a technical regulation expert at the UNSW Business School at the University of New South Wales, said the legislation was an important safety net for the national media industry.

Commerce is best done without regulatory intervention. But having regulations that are only triggered in the absence of commerce is a reasonable model, Nichols told Al Jazeera.

Canada followed the same pattern. However, the very specific way the industry code functions as part of Australia’s competition law means that its extension to other sectors is limited.

