Now is the time to buy Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)





JHVEPhotography

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) is once again an exciting company. The company’s stock price has fallen dramatically, representing about 48% from peak to trough. However, the stock has shown his impressive 25% recovery and is probably hitting a long-term bottom near the $80 support level.

Google 2 year chart

GOOG (StockCharts.com)

Google’s stock hit a high in early February and has been trending downward ever since. The stock recently plummeted to $80, its lowest level in more than two years. However, we have seen a significant rebound from the lows and the stock should be bottoming out as it remains above $100. Google’s decline may be limited now, especially compared to the stock’s long-term outlook. The company has solid earnings potential and opportunities for very resilient earnings growth. And with Google’s reputation down, the company is finally cheap now. Once the temporary slowdown phase is over, Google’s revenue growth should stabilize and improve significantly, leading to significantly higher profitability and a much higher stock price.

Google – the king of all searches

Global mobile search engine market share

Search Mobile Shares (gs.statcounter.com)

In the profitable global search market, Google has a commanding market share of 96.4%. Looking at ‘all platforms’, Google has about 92.4% global market share in search.

Google distribution by revenue

Google Earnings (Statista.com)

Google’s advertising revenue still accounts for the majority of the company’s revenue, accounting for about 80%. Last quarter total revenue was $69.1 billion, up about 6% year-over-year. Despite the temporary slowdown effect, we can see that Google is still growing revenue effectively.

Revenue breakdown

Google earnings (abc.xyz)

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Google’s core advertising business is growing. This phenomenon is encouraging and suggests that growth should pick up once the temporary slowdown has passed. In addition, Google’s ever-expanding cloud business is growing strongly. Cloud revenue increased about 38% year over year. Google’s developing cloud business should continue to see strong double-digit growth over the next few years, benefiting the company’s future earnings potential.

Top 3 cloud players in the world

Cloudshare (Statista.com)

Google is the third largest cloud provider behind AWS and Azure services. But that doesn’t mean Google doesn’t have huge market share and growth potential. On the contrary, Google Cloud has every opportunity to gain a position in the lucrative global cloud market and grow its market share. Google’s cloud revenue is about $25 billion this year and could double to about $50 billion by 2025. Despite a temporary slowdown in ad revenue, Google Ads should recover and return to healthy double-digit growth over the next few years.

Finally, Google is cheap

Revenue estimate

Earnings Estimate (seekingalpha.com)

Google’s revenue is five times higher and trades at about three times less than its expected revenue in 2025. Revenue forecasts have also been adjusted lower than last year, which may underestimate Google’s revenue growth potential. With consensus estimates of around 10-12% growth, Google could achieve 12-15% revenue growth over the next few years.

EPS forecast

EPS Estimates (seekingalpha.com)

EPS estimates have also been revised down significantly in recent quarters. Google is about $5 in his EPS this year, and in 2023 he could make $6-7. This dynamic puts Google’s P/E ratio at just 20, and his potential future P/E ratio is currently at just 15. Google has an unparalleled dominance in the search advertising space and should continue to expand its influence leading to significant revenue increases over the next few years.

Additionally, Google Cloud will continue to grow and should contribute to future revenue growth and improved profitability. Google’s stock is likely to hit a long-term bottom near $80, with strong buying below $100. Additionally, Alphabet’s stock price could rise significantly over the next few years.

Here’s what Google’s future financials look like:

2022 2023 2024 2024 2025 2025 2026 2027 2028 Revenue BS $285 $325 $360 $400 $450 $505 $570 Revenue Growth 11% 14% 11% 12% 13% 12% EPS $5 $6.50 $7.80 $11.30 $ $ 13 21 20 Stock price $100 $133 $177 $222 $293 $336 $400 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

Google’s revenue growth has not slowed significantly and should improve as the temporary slowdown wears off. So Google can practically double his revenue from 2027 to 2028. Google will need to return to stronger profitability as the macro situation stabilizes. EPS growth of 15-20% should lift EPS to around $20 by 2030. Also, it’s unlikely that we’ll see an expected P/E ratio of 15-20 in the long term with Google. His P/E multiple for the company has grown and could reach the 20-25 range in the future. This dynamic could cause Google’s stock price to rise significantly as the company progresses. Alphabet’s conservative his 2028 price target range is $400-$500.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4561715-now-is-the-time-to-buy-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos