Google’s December Android Feature Drop Brings Lots of New Features to Google Pixels





Just in time for the holiday season, Google announced a ton of new features for the Android operating system for Pixel devices at the December Android Feature Drop. The new features are kind of a mixed bag, but there are a lot of benefits for those with Android phones, Wear OS smartwatches, Google Photos and Google TV apps. So let’s dig in.

Google Photos – Other Styles

Google Photos users will be thrilled this holiday season as the company added even more unique designs to its collage editor. Previously, the company revamped his Google Photos, adding snippets of videos to Memories and debuting a feature called Styles that adds graphic art to photos to create collages that look like scrapbooks. The last update featured designs by artists like Shantell Martin and Lisa Congdon. The company now adds designs from artists such as his DABSMYLA and Yao Cheng Design to Styles.

reader mode

Android also adds a new reading mode to Android. This will be a lifesaver for those who have trouble reading texts or cannot read texts. Once Reader Mode is installed on your Android device, you will be able to take advantage of customizable display settings such as adjustable contrast, different font types and sizes, and see options for text-to-speech. The text-to-speech option even has speed control.

Emoji Kitchen – a new combination of holidays

Over the past year, Google has done a lot with emoji, expanding its functionality and allowing users to create their own emoji through GBoard Emoji Kitchen. If you’re unfamiliar, Emoji Kitchen allows users to combine different emojis to create new emojis. You can combine them to create new emojis, so there are thousands of different combinations to add a little unexpected flair to your conversations. is.

YouTube Search Widget – Quick access to all your favorite content

If YouTube is your primary source of entertainment, new home screen widgets make it easier and faster to dive into content, making the experience even more enjoyable. You can customize the size of the new home screen widgets, but they’re most useful in their expanded form, as they offer buttons that take you directly to your subscriptions, libraries, and even shorts.

If you want to watch content on your TV, you can use the new one-touch cast feature in the Google TV app. In addition to casting, users can use their smartphones to search for content or even use them as remote controls. The feature will roll out next week and works on compatible TVs.

Digital Car Key – Share your keys with friends and family

Digital car keys for Android have been around for a while. Users can unlock compatible cars using compatible Android smartphones. But now Google is introducing a way to share your car’s digital key with others. The ability to share a digital car key is available in compatible vehicles for Pixel owners and his Apple iPhone users.

Plus, you can use your phone’s digital wallet to control who can access your vehicle. Of course, there are various security features associated with it, such as his PIN for authentication and configurable driving limits, making it more secure when sending digital keys to family and friends.

Tile makes Wear OS even better

Wear OS is improving, but it’s nowhere near what many hoped it would be in the third iteration. But with Samsung adopting his Wear OS for smartwatches and Google releasing its own hardware, things could improve dramatically in the next few years. The new update brings more tiles to Wear OS, making information easier to see and access at a glance.

In addition to the new tiles, Google is also updating the Keep app to bring it closer to its smartphone counterpart with views for labels and collaborators. The updated app also displays custom backgrounds on Wear OS, so you can easily identify your notes at a glance. Finally, Wear OS users can access up to 30 exercises directly from their wrist and initiate them using their voice.

There’s a lot to discover in the new update, what’s your favorite part about this new update?

Source: Google

