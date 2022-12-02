Sneak peek of supercar visor cam





The technology will be part of television broadcasts throughout the 2023 season, thanks to a new contract between Supercars and Racing Force.

But thanks to a test drive in Cameron Waters’ helmet in Adelaide today, fans got an early look at the new angle.

The camera had been fitted to Waters’ helmet in Italy before the Bathurst 1000, but only worked for the first time in Adelaide.

Supercars Media held a soft trial on board with passengers before making its broadcast debut in qualifying on Thursday afternoon.

Waters said the camera didn’t add weight to his helmet and he only knew it was working when he saw a vision on a trackside screen while riding in the car.

“Unless I saw the big screen and thought, ‘That’s going to look cool,’ I didn’t even know it was there and it was on,” he told Motorsport.com. “You haven’t seen it at all.

“The helmet had to go to Italy to install the camera. I sent this helmet before it was painted, so it’s been in the helmet since Bathurst. We only lost part of it .

“I think we will be able to fit in Australia in the future, so we don’t have to send helmets overseas.”

Waters welcomed this new technology to the sport, explaining that it should provide a more realistic understanding of what drivers experience in their cars during a race.

“Onboard doesn’t show how aggressive things are going on in the car,” he said.

“I think it’s cool that we can add another element to our telecast to show fans a different angle of what we do when we go to the races.

“It’s been great in F1 and I heard it was cool on TV during practice today.”

