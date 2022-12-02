iPhone users will now be able to share their digital car keys with Pixel users, expanding Android support.





In 2020, Apple introduced a digital car key feature that allows users to unlock and start compatible vehicles by holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near the driver’s door. Car keys are stored in the Wallet app just like credit cards. This feature is currently limited to some of his BMW, Kia, and Genesis vehicles.

Apple is working with the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and others to establish industry standards for sharing digital keys across platforms. As part of this effort, Apple today announced that an iPhone user can now share car keys in the Wallet app with his Pixel device user through apps like Messages, Email and WhatsApp. Select your car keys in the Wallet app,[共有]Just tap the button and follow the steps.

Apple says that Google plans to extend this feature to select other smartphones running Android 12 and above.

Key sharing support was enabled for iPhone with iOS 16.1 in late October. Apple has outlined additional information about sharing keys in the Wallet app in their supporting documentation, including steps to revoke access to shared car keys.

