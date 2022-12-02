Pokemon Scarlet and Violet get performance patches after protests





In a rare move for a high-profile video game publisher, Nintendo on Wednesday acknowledged fan and critic complaints about performance issues in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, taking player feedback seriously and working to improve the game. I tweeted.

The tweet also announced a software update for the game due out Thursday.

We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect game performance, and Nintendo wrote in the patch notes for the update. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience in our games. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.

Scarlet and Violet, released on November 18th, is the first fully open-world entry in the series. Game developer Game Freak has also released his Pokémon Legends: Arceus in early 2022. Pokfans also noted the game’s performance issues and graphical shortcomings as some of its major weaknesses.

A number of social clips didn’t seem to change the patch schedule for Nintendo and developer Game Freaks. Arceus received its first substantial patch almost immediately after its release. However, while the official patch notes for previous game entries included specific changes made in each update, Scarlet and Violet’s patch notes simply state that other specific bug fixes were made. It is listed, suggesting that more updates than usual have been made.

It is not yet known what exactly will be affected by the patch.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

