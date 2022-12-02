Building a Defense Industrial Base for the Digital Age





By Nick Sinai Dec 1, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

“Tech bros don’t help us much [in Ukraine].

That was Dr. Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon’s Chief Acquisition Officer, at a recent Defense Conference.

he also said: [project] or OTA [contract] When will it go into production, how many numbers are there, [unit cost] Ask them how it works against China. Ask all those questions because it’s important. And don’t say AI and Quantum are involved. I do not care.

Dr. Laplante is right to focus on mass production of munitions. This is a critical issue for the national security of Ukraine and our country. Requests to the Department of Defense to ensure sufficient long-term manufacturing capacity for Javelins, Stingers, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and other advanced munitions that the United States and its allies may need in the future His passion for wanting to signal is understandable. Conflict.

But his flippant comments about commercial technology are misleading. Tech buddies don’t offer artillery, but Ukrainians are directing the battle with iPhones, social media, secure messaging apps, Starlink, and software applications they’re building on the fly. They get their information from commercial satellite companies. And they’re using commercial drones to direct attacks. Commercial technology is important in current conflicts. More so than any recent combat operation.

I humbly suggest to Dr. LaPlante that if commercial technology is not expanding fast enough within the Department of Defense, it is precisely because the Department of Defense is not focusing on commercial technology expansion. And it goes straight into his inbox, the Pentagon’s Chief Acquisition Officer.

The existing defense industrial base is insufficient

Dr. Laplante not only underestimated the value of commercial technology in Ukraine, but also set up a false dichotomy between mass production and emerging commercial technology. you need both. In fact, as many studies warn, ignoring either could leave the U.S. military unprepared for the next battle.

To build the necessary capacity to support Ukrainians and deter China, we need to consider not just how much we produce, but what we produce and how fast we produce. This is one of the core findings of the Interim Report of the Strategic Competition Research Project (SCSP) Economic Panel. It requires a new American tech-industrial strategy that harvests the best of traditional defense manufacturing and emerging technologies through improved public-private partnerships.

We cannot maximize our chances of deterring future conflicts with China by focusing on systems that are in line with current concepts and operational plans. This is exactly the same mistake that Russia made and should not be repeated.

Let’s be honest, will incumbent traditional defense contractors create small unmanned drones, new cyber tools, and space-based communication and sensing capabilities at scale and at significantly lower cost? Easily share with your allies. What can you do? Can it be rapidly adapted, integrated and reused, even in the fog of war?

Pentagon CTO Heidi Shyu has identified 14 critical technology areas that are critical to national security. And Mike Brown, former director of the Defense Innovation Unit, said the commercial industry already leads in 11 of the 14 areas he has. Maintaining our technological edge relies more than ever on partnering with technologists, if not the industrial base that makes the Pentagon comfortable.

Of course, we need traditional defense contractors and weapons systems. But it’s not enough. The focus should be on how quickly the Department of Defense can incorporate new commercial technologies into its existing arsenal and future plans.

As former Navy buyout executives James Hond Gerts and General Joe Vortell argued, we [technology] Originally intended for commercial purposes … and agile adaptation of such emerging technologies for defense applications without costly and time-consuming reinvention and re-replication.

VC-backed startups and scale-ups: commercial innovation needed

Fortunately, many of the new and innovative companies we need already exist.

Startups with strong product-market fit and fast-growing revenues, especially scale-up start-ups, help the Department of Defense develop critical new capabilities. An entire ecosystem of ambitious defense technology companies and dual-use companies resides in Silicon Valley and other innovation hubs across the country. According to Pitch, the U.S. defense and aerospace startup will raise $10 billion in 2021, and triple in 2019.

Insight Partners, where I work, has invested in Rebellion Defense, Hawkeye360, Shift5, and LeoLabs, and has met with most national security entrepreneurs seeking venture capital. We are also one of the largest venture and growth investors in AI, cyber and enterprise software companies, many of which also serve the US government.

From a first-hand perspective, innovation is here today. In most cases, commercial vendors are delivering critical new features at a much faster rate than large defense contractors.

The software and data analytics that drive the intelligence the Pentagon desperately needs to deter the next generation of conflict are largely independent of physical production. Software and AI are iteratively created by product managers, software developers, system reliability engineers, and data scientists.

Fortunately, VC-backed scale-up attracts the best software and AI talent in the world. Scale-up competes for talent density, resulting in faster product velocity and customer feedback cycles. And more and more talented engineers want to work on national security issues.

Focus on Program Secretariat

Even better news: Thousands of startups and scale-ups are already working with the DoD, thanks to the efforts of current and past public officials, especially the late Secretary Ash Carter, who was instrumental in advancing the DoD on this topic. . Through labs, rapid prototyping groups, and innovation units, venture-backed companies are passing through the front door of the Department of Defense alongside the traditional defense industrial base. It’s a positive development that the division has become more startup-friendly with its R&D spending. Now it’s time to move the winners with product/market fit within the Department of Defense into production.

The DoD should accelerate the purchase and integration of commercial technology by focusing on where procurement occurs at scale: the Program Executive Office (PEO). From ships to aircraft to enterprise logistics systems, PEO is how the Department of Defense buys technology and integrates it into existing platforms, mostly through large defense contractors.

The department should provide acquisition professionals within its PEO portfolio with incentives to purchase emerging technologies for integration into existing programs. A successful technology must be able to scale across different programs called Portfolio Management. This is true even for programs that consist of many different traditional defense contractors. Imagine the impact that would result from technology companies competing to become the Department of Defense’s Record Facility instead of owning part of a single Program of Record.

PEOs must support innovative, commercial enterprises by committing to appropriate speed in procurement actions and continuing to experiment with their capabilities. PEOs can accomplish this by creating a new executive role, Portfolio Innovation Director, and giving them resources, tools, and most importantly an innovation scaling mandate.

The bridge with the PEO is a two-way street, and the innovation community needs to play its part. I am honored to be part of the United States Air Force’s training program, Banshee. We spoke with a talented mid-market acquisition insider about the difference between a VC-backed company and a defense contractor they know well. As part of the Defense Ventures Fellowship Program, Insight Partners also hosts active service members, including acquisition experts, familiar with the VC-backed innovation ecosystem.

Let’s commercialize Silicon Valley technology

Dr. LaPlantes tech bros’ comment distracts from the real problem: The Pentagon will not win future wars without adopting commercial technology. Commercial technology has changed the course of the conflict in Ukraine. Deterring a peer adversary like China will require the Pentagon to leverage a wide range of commercial technologies across the United States and our allies. And if deterrence fails, the side that can adopt emerging technologies and updated software faster than others may gain a competitive tactical and operational advantage.

As a former civil servant, I know how difficult it is to change a large bureaucracy. You must understand the system deeply, start small to achieve big goals, and partner with unlikely allies. Heck, I wrote a book about it. Her DoD machinery for requirements generation, acquisition, and budgeting is large and complex. It’s easy to criticize the Pentagon from the outside, but difficult to make meaningful changes from the inside. But with leadership commitment, it is possible.

Dr. LaPlante, you are the Chief Buyer for the entire Department of Defense. you can lead. Put Silicon Valley into production?

Nick Sinai is Senior Advisor to Insight Partners, Commissioner of the Atlantic Councils Commission on Defense Innovation Adoption, and Senior Fellow of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fedscoop.com/forging-the-defense-industrial-base-for-the-digital-age/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos