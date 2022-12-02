How CIOs Lead the C-Suite Technology Innovation Conversation





There was a time when people expected less from their chief information officer (CIO) than to ensure the stability and security of their backend operations. The top priority was to keep the technology cost low, inherently risk averse and keep the lights on like the proverb. Contributions of innovative ideas that could lead to business transformation, significant process improvements, or market growth were not expected and often not welcomed.

However, expectations have changed in recent years. Boards and executive teams are beginning to realize that CIOs not only bring value to the table, but that a lack of innovation can undermine an organization’s competitiveness against forward-thinking competitors. The time has come for CIOs to embrace the role of innovation leadership and be willing to take risks to reap big rewards.

You don’t have to start this journey alone. Successful innovation by a CIO is most often achieved by building strategic co-creation partnerships with his leaders in non-information technology (IT) businesses. This analysis explains how, as a CIO, you can effectively build these co-creation relationships and guide the innovation conversation.

Join forces with tech enthusiasts and visionaries

Ultimately, you can beat the executive skeptics and technophobes who approve of investing in new technology themselves, but joining forces with someone who appreciates the value that technology can bring will help you get started. can progress faster. This co-creation partner will help explain to the board or executives who approve spending on new technology how this investment will benefit the business.

An example of a potential co-creation partnership is someone like the VP of Marketing who has already seen the benefits of a marketing automation strategy. Her CFO who saw AP automation in action. Or a manufacturing or engineering VP who is already working on a factory technology that they are eager to integrate into other systems such as artificial intelligence (AI) for the purpose of improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

Look for hanging fruit

Co-creation partners may already have ideas for improvements in that area. The CIO’s job is to match these needs with her solutions for new technologies that can build a framework ready to support projects and support other needs as they arise. Current market realities provide low-hanging fruit when it comes to new technology solutions and potential frameworks built to support new needs. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most businesses have closed offices and other facilities, restrictions on movement, and to help manage the logistical challenges posed by the sudden need to support remote work situations. was forced to rely on the CIO. For CIOs who were prepared to meet these challenges, it was an opportunity to demonstrate transformative value.

Now is the perfect time to capitalize on that momentum and use those victories as conversation starters. We are just beginning to understand the reality of a distributed and increasingly remote workforce. Emerging technologies designed to facilitate online collaboration, enable hybrid meeting rooms, and provide remote support for factory floors are a good place to start. CIOs can also adopt new technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and enhanced conferencing solutions.

In addition to the sudden need for remote work arrangements, another challenge is the lack of available workers. This provides another opportunity for innovation. Process improvement through automation. In the past, automation may have been viewed as a threat to workers who fear being replaced by physical or software bots. It’s a way to get more done with less when workers are scarce. We still need employees, but we can grow our business without hiring more people. This is a great conversation starter for using intelligent automation solutions.

build trust

Winning potential co-creation partners that can help you both raise funding and gain the trust of your board and management requires building trust. There are two particularly effective ways to do this.

learning. Take your time and absorb as much as you can about your partner’s business area. Take them out to lunch. Ask lots of questions. do your research. You need to extend your knowledge beyond IT topics, fully understand their needs, and co-create solutions. Proof of concept (POC). If you have an idea that might work, start small. Don’t try to jump straight into a major project before testing the waters. Many software providers, especially those using cloud-based technology, make it easy to try before you buy. Build just enough to provide a compelling demo. This goes a long way in building the trust needed to work on major innovative projects.Conclusion

There has never been a better time for CIOs to demonstrate their value through innovation. Organizations, executive teams, and boards look to CIOs to help them stay competitive in a rapidly changing environment. The CIO will use this opportunity to build strong co-creative relationships with his alliance of tech-savvy businesses, know their needs, build trust, and achieve easily achievable outcomes in less time. is essential.

