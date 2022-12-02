Kanye West suspends Twitter for swastika post, Elon Musk says





Elon Musk said Twitter suspended rapper Ye on Friday after he shared an image of a swastika combined with a star of David, weeks after his account was restored after a previous restriction. .

This is the latest ramifications after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, began making frequent anti-Semitic comments online and in interviews, which led him to some lucrative business. His tweet was a very visible test of what new Twitter owner Musk, who has praised for his commitment to free speech, will allow on the site.

Musk and Twitter did not immediately disclose how long Ye would be unable to tweet on the social media site, which has more than 31 million followers. Ye posted a screenshot on her Truth Social saying she was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours using a recently created but verified account on a right-wing site backed by former President Donald Trump. is.

His Twitter account displayed the message, “Account suspended Friday.”

Musk has previously welcomed Ye’s return to Twitter, but this time the musician seemed over the top.

did my best. Nevertheless, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. The account will be suspended, Musk told his Twitter users overnight to fix Kanye.

Musk acquired Twitter in October after months of legal battles, but his ownership has so far been marked by mass layoffs and internal turmoil.

Musk’s free speech agenda will dismantle Twitter’s security measures, insider says

Musk said he followed national laws as a guide to what was allowed on the site when he was going through the lengthy process of acquiring Twitter. His articulated approach was welcomed by some conservative commentators and politicians. They accused tech companies of censoring conservatives, often without evidence. But many civil rights groups have warned that Musk may withdraw Twitter safeguards designed to rid him of hate speech and violence.

Twitter insiders say the layoffs have devastated the company’s trust and safety team, and in recent weeks Musk has reinstated Trump, Babylon Bee and other controversial accounts. Employees of one of the world’s most influential social media sites, moving rapidly to define dangerous words and undermine content management systems intended to protect vulnerable communities online The layoffs left minimal staff, The Washington Post reported.

Musk initially promised to create a diverse council to help shape content moderation, but has since backed out of that promise. Since he took office, advertisers have fled his Twitter, putting Twitter’s main source of revenue in jeopardy.

Hundreds are said to have chosen to leave Twitter over Musk’s ultimatum

Musk opposes permanent bans on Twitter, including Trump’s ban, which was revoked last month. The billionaire entrepreneur, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, asked followers last month if the company should offer a general pardon as long as it doesn’t break the law or engage in illegal activity. After conducting an informal poll, it said it would reinstate almost all banned Twitter accounts… Awful spam.

But the Yes suspension indicates that Musk plans to follow some guidelines about what’s allowed on the site.

Musk tweeted that he spoke with Ye after Yes’ account was restricted when he tweeted that he was going to Descon 3 with JEWISH PEOPLE this fall.

Musk said on October 10th that he expressed my concerns about his recent tweets, and I think he took that to heart.

Yes, a recent inflammatory tweet followed a series of anti-Semitic comments by the rapper that upended his business deal. In an interview with the far-right’s Infowars founder Alex Jones, Ye made a stir on Thursday after saying, “I like Hitler.”

Rapper Ye draws new accusations for praising Hitler in Alex Jones interview

In a retweet of a clip from an interview before Musk announced his suspension, Ye promoted his appearance and said, “I like Jews, but I like Nazis.” He sent an image of his swastika in another tweet.

During a meeting with Jones, alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes, Ye also said he sees good things about Hitler, saying that Adolf Hitler was the leader of the Nazi party, the 6 million Jewish population. He denied having overseen the killing.

The yes comment provoked condemnation from across the political spectrum on Thursday, almost a week after he had dinner with Trump and Fuentes. The news of the dinner drew varying degrees of criticism of Trump from senior Republican officials at home.

Trump’s dinner with anti-Semites offers a test of the Republican response to extremism

Twitter revived Yes accounts just before Musk bought the social media network for $44 billion. The rapper has been banned from the site and Instagram for other anti-Semitic messages, and Musk greeted him when he returned to the platform in October, writing, “My friend, welcome to Twitter. !”said.

Do you regret Kanye West’s tattoo? Our studio will remove it for free.

Music producer and business mogul Ye has lost several lucrative deals in recent months over his comments, including partnerships with Gap and Adidas. Right-wing social app Parler said Thursday that Ye would no longer buy the company.

