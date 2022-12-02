11 cool new features coming to your Android phone





We should be seeing the Pixel Feature Drop in next week’s Pixel phone update, but before we get there, Google is giving away 11 notable new features for all Android phones: Wear OS to car digital keys. , Google Photos, and YouTube, there’s something for everyone in this latest Android Feature Drop.

For those unfamiliar with these types of releases, see this June, last December, or the previous September. you get the idea. Google regularly sends new features to the most-used services for everyone to use on Android phones, not just for Pixel phones.

Here’s what’s new for Android in December 2022:

First with Google TV, Google is speeding up the casting of app content. A small button now appears in the bottom right corner of the Google TV app when the TV you want to connect to is nearby. Once connected, browse the app, continue watching, and a single tap on a show or movie will start playing on your connected TV. This action will launch the remote to give you more control.

The mood for sharing a digital car key is on the rise for the holiday season. Google announced today that you can share these fancy keys with your friends and family.If you have set up a digital key, a new[車のキーを共有する]A button will appear to guide you through the process of creating a key for a specific person. During this process, you can send us a link to have your car set up and ready to take over.

In the Wear OS world, Google is adding some new tiles. One shows sunrise and sunset, the other shows your favorite contacts. We’re also updating the Google Keep app so that your notes on your phone and watch look the same. This should mean that your labels, custom backgrounds, photos, and drawings will only appear on your small wrist screen, just like they do on your phone. Google has teamed up with Adidas to add an assistant command to start your workout. If you use Adidas to track your workouts, try saying “Ok Google, start running with adidas Running.”

Let’s move on to YouTube. Google says it will add a new search widget with additional shortcuts. Quickly search for topics with this new YouTube widget. There are shortcuts that let you jump to Home, Shorts, Subscribed Channels, and Library. good.

Want to know more about Google Photos news? Google’s new styling feature added in September has been updated with styles for the holiday season. You can find styles by artists DABSMYLA and Yao Cheng Design.

Next up is Google Messages, where Google offers the ability to reply to specific messages. Within a conversation, you can now swipe through messages to provide specific replies. As you type, you’ll see a visual indicator that you’re actually replying to the message.

Here are the rest of the new features that will be added to the phone:

Emoji Kitchen: Google is adding more Emoji Kitchen options, including holiday options. Reading Mode: For accessibility, we’ve improved Reading Mode to let you customize contrast, text size, text-to-speech, and font type on both web pages and apps. Security: A new safety warning appears on your profile picture in the Google app when you have recommendations to protect your account.

Most of these features will be available soon, if not in the coming weeks.

// Google

