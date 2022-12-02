Google Brings Reading Mode and More to Android Phones and Tablets





Google has announced a number of new features for Android smartphones and tablets. We also announced some features for Wear OS-based smartwatches. All of these features are coming soon to Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. These features include a system-wide reading mode, improved Google Cast, car digital key sharing, new collage styles in the Google Photos app, replies to specific messages in Google Messages, new emoji mashups, and security prompts. and other improvements.

The Reading Mode app can be installed on any Android phone or tablet from the Play Store. Extract text from apps and web pages and display it without annoying ads or popups. You can also adjust the font, font size, line spacing, background color, and switch between dark and light modes. You can also use Android’s built-in Text To Speech feature to convert text to speech. This means you can choose the playback speed and voice (English, French, Italian, Spanish) of the selected text. This accessibility-based app is available for all Android 9.0 (and newer) devices.

The new Google TV app lets you cast any video with a single tap and continue browsing other content. This app can be used as a remote control for compatible Android TV or Google TV based smart TVs. Google also makes it easy to securely share car digital keys via the Google Wallet app, which works on Android and iOS. Speaking of security, Google apps now display safety alerts that you can tap to take recommended actions to improve the security of your account.

Google Photos now has a new collage style by talented artists DABSMYLA and Yao Cheng. The Google Messages app also comes with small improvements, like how you can reply to specific messages and see which ones you’re replying to, so you can see where conversations are and where they’re headed. In the Google Keyboard app, Google offers more emoji mashups through the Emoji Kitchen feature.

