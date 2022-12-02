Google It: Naples designs Christmas kits with top image search results





The Naples Christmas kit was designed by Google the word ‘reindeer’ and applying 2 of the top 4 images to the shirt.

Terrifying: Napoli 22-23 Christmas kit released

Naples Designing a Christmas Kit Using Google Images

Since partnering with EA7, Napoli has received a lot of criticism for launching a huge number of kits each season. Last year we released a total of 13 items including Halloween shirts. The Halloween edition returns this season with the addition of a new festive number, the Christmas Shirt.

Napoli 22-23 Halloween kit released

One of the Christmas kits, if not the most divisive of all the EA7 shirts, features a cartoonish reindeer on the front and added red trim on the cuffs and collar. As a result, the design work involved was minimal. He discovered that the reindeer image used on the shirt was just a combination of his 3rd and his 4th result that Google provided when he searched for “reindeer png” .

Some brands get criticized for overusing templates or lacking creativity, but this one sucks at that. Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentiis said in the summer that the club could still have 13 kits for him this season.

It’s hard to justify launching any kind of Christmas jersey (let alone 13 kits in 9 months), putting almost zero effort into the design process and charging 125 euros for the final product is justified. Adding insult to injury. Much of Napoli’s EA7 design has been unpopular so far, but it can only improve from here, both in terms of overall aesthetics and creative input.

Napoli president: ‘Maybe 12 or 13 kits again this season’, release date for home kit revealed

What do you think of Napoli’s use of Google image results to create a Christmas kit? Comment below.

