Callisto Protocol Review: Relentless Survival Horror





Photo: Striking Distance Studios

At first, death in The Callisto Protocol is an uncomfortable mystery. Leading animators, artists and audio thanks to the craftsmanship of his engineers, and Josh Duhamel’s devoted performance, lead hero Jacob his Lee’s body has been mutilated, consumed, tattered, and exceeded the breaking point. You will see it stretched into Blood and guts splatter across the screen, but unlike the recent god of war Ragnaruk, the most unjust fatalities are reserved for its beastly antagonists, but here Duhamel’s all-too-human During office hours, your mouth agape into the sheer discomfort of seeing Lee’s head ripped diagonally from jaw to crown, and his mushy brain quivering as his body falls to the ground. Become. Then it closes slowly. What started out as a highly effective tool was dulled by the end of the Callisto Protocol.

The year is 2320. Lee worked for United Jupiter in his company, conducting cargo maneuvers to a planet called Callisto. Callisto was once a mining outpost, but has since become a vast penal colony. As Lee and his co-pilot approach Callisto, their ship (his UJC Charon, too modestly named after a mythical ferryman who transports the souls of the dead to Hades) reveals what appears to be terrorists. is boarded in the air by shipping. Lee deliberately opened the spacecraft’s hull to thwart their efforts, knowing the ship would be in free fall. The cargo ship crashes in a blizzard and is quickly boarded by prison officials. They ask very few questions. A disturbing ingestion process sees a so-called core device punch a hole in Lee’s spine, making him Black Iron Prison’s newest inmate.

Considering this fun and over-the-top introduction alone, Lee is comfortably going through the worst days of his life, but it’s about to get worse. Almost the entire population turns into grotesque zombie-like beings. The metal door of his prison cell conveniently slides open and the escape begins. That violence reminds me of what I saw in The Last of Us Part II. But unlike the Naughty Dog action-horror series, which aims for the high tone of prestige TV while skewering parasitic enemies, The Callisto Protocol, available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows , Event Horizon, Resident Evil 4, and The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay. The problem is that unlike their ancestors, Callisto Protocol lacks dynamics. Where would he need to go if everything from the beginning was cranked up to 11?

This is somewhat surprising considering creative director Glenn Schofields’ most famous game is 2008’s survival horror Dead Space. But since then, he’s co-directed his three Call of Duty games, adopting a more explosive, adrenaline-pumping approach to action. Callisto Protocol feels sandwiched between these two seemingly opposite experiences. Yes, it contains many of the elements that made Dead Space such a tense delight. Taking place within the bowels of prison, within the claustrophobic corridors, these elements maintain a sense of uncertainty and vulnerability. Yet this decidedly linear game also has a Disneyland feel to it, like a Haunted Mansion ride where every impact is precisely choreographed. Fear is scarce, as the terror unfolds relentlessly over the course of 16 hours. The result is a roller coaster whose impact steadily diminishes, even the first time you experience it.

That said, the game has its fair share of unsettling moments. These often occur when Lee strains to pry open a jammed door. Run around in the distance and you might see zombies twitching. Their bodies are artfully lit by strip lights theatrically scattered throughout the dank prison. Or there’s the stomach-churning example when Lee discovers a red-hot room full of mutilated corpses hanging from the ceiling. Yet, just as soon as these images arrive, you’re back to whacking, pushing the left analog stick to try to dodge an infected lunge, and the right trigger to unleash the baton’s staking swing.

Early in the game, such encounters are wonderfully disorganized as you learn the beat of combat. Then, with more weapons at your disposal, the game shifts to something more ridiculous, akin to the arcade silliness of Namcos’ 1989 hit aptly titled His Splatterhouse. The tipping point is when Lee finds his GRP. This is essentially a gravity gun that allows escapees to pull enemies toward him before throwing them at obstacles. Such obstacles include spiked walls, razor-sharp fan blades, and hissing metal mechanisms. It’s as if the game’s corpse setting is the giant torture chamber of his Saw movie. It’s fun to experiment with techniques like this, but it completely eliminates the vulnerability. Each tool is a further opportunity to actually manipulate virtual matter and destroy it.

Is there something behind this photorealistic problem? The Callisto Protocol is toying with the idea of ​​colonization. The United Jupiter Company colonizes Callisto, and the lives of the miners who first lived on the planet are revealed. The bodies of prisoners are occupied not only by infectious disease outbreaks, but also by the technology of this enterprise. The way Lee constantly touches the core at the back of his neck is about to seep into your skin, as if you can feel the need for it, just like he does. The device allows Lee to hear voices and other disturbing noises, finding another piece of gear in such moments with a uniformly great audio design. , implying that it somehow taps into the memories of those who wear it. They are simply tossed into a death-soaked atmosphere and fade away like a beautifully rendered mist.

Not all blockbuster games have to be masterpieces of brainstorming and characterization of ideas (although 2019’s Death Stranding and 2015’s The Witcher 3 are great examples of how games can be each of these is). On both counts, it seems like he missed out on the progress big-budget games have made in his 14 years since the original Dead Space. The most interesting character, Dani (played by Karen Fukuhara), is given too few roles. Callisto Protocol is interested in the interiority of its characters, but only in the sense that flesh and bone lie underneath their fully animated bodies, ripped and ripped apart.

For Lee, a journey with a virtual meat mixer can be read as an act of penance. A masochistic test of endurance for players. It’s not that deep either. This is horror that is more concerned with the spectacle of its chosen genre than anything else.

