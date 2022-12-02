This CEO prioritizes team culture and sustainable technology for a net-zero carbon future





At Cadence, a leading provider of electronic system design solutions, company culture is as important as new product design.

Anirudh Devgan, Ph.D., President and CEO, said Cadence’s outstanding achievements stem from its One Team philosophy, which aims to foster a sense of purpose in its employees and a true belief that their work benefits people and the planet. I believe there is.

Representative Director and President Anilda Devgan

Cadence

As the impact of climate change intensifies, meaningful work at Cadence becomes increasingly important to creating solutions that reduce power consumption and foster more sustainable innovation across the technology industry.

industry challenges

Semiconductors used in data centers, cryptocurrency mining, and mobile phones consume a huge percentage of the power, Devgan explains. According to one report, some large data centers require over 100 megawatts of power, enough to power approximately 80,000 American homes.

Devgan sees this moment as an opportunity for positive change.

In line with Cadences One Team’s mission, which focuses on the importance of collaboration, there is a green approach to semiconductor chip development one aimed at reducing the energy consumption of the devices sold by its customers. Cadence is focused on enabling power, performance and area (PPA) optimization in chip design, enabling customers to design power efficient semiconductors that reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the industry. I am supporting.

Cadence product innovations can significantly improve the power consumption of all these electronic devices, Devgan said. The climate is what brings us together across our company.

One team innovation

The company’s people-first philosophy fosters an organizational culture where innovation flourishes. For example, Cadences Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, an AI-based tool that automates and optimizes chip design, helps a Cadence customer improve his PPA while dramatically increasing the productivity of his engineering team. .

A typical chip design process takes months, [and] According to Devgan, many implementation techniques are based on human intuition. Cadence Cerebrus does this mathematically using AI. This reduces implementation time from months to weeks and allows us to deliver blocks and chips with far fewer resources.

Cadence extends its one-team approach outside its organization, partnering with industry leaders who share similar environmental goals and cultural values ​​when it comes to tackling climate issues.

The company, for example, works with leading manufacturers in the maritime and automotive industries to reduce emissions through a comprehensive suite of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) solutions.

According to Cadence, CFD involves simulating fluid behavior and its thermodynamic properties, with optimizations in areas such as propulsion, aerodynamics and hydrodynamics. Cadence’s CFD solutions are used to design more efficient engines in everyday vehicles, enhance the aerodynamics of his racing cars, and even reduce drag on small container ships and maximize fuel efficiency. Save 5%. In addition, we recently enhanced our CFD portfolio with innovative technology that enables the design and operation of sustainable data centers using digital twins.

Further work in the future

These advances drive the environmental visions of Cadence customers and the company’s own ambitious sustainability agenda. At an Earth Day celebration at the company’s headquarters in April 2022, Devgan announced his Cadences commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. The company has also signed up to The Climate Pledge, which partners with best practice organizations to achieve this goal.

The company also launched the Cadence Giving Foundation. The Cadence Giving Foundation blends technological innovation with philanthropy to have a lasting, positive impact on the world, Devgan said. This initiative will not only support critical climate and sustainability needs, but also contribute to areas such as diversity, equity, inclusion and access to STEM education.

Since becoming CEO in December 2021 after four years as president, Devgan has come to see leadership as more than just running the company. For him, it’s about fostering an organizational culture where employees come together across teams and functions to pursue positive change.

Devgan says it’s imperative that employees embrace the power of their work to benefit the world around them. When this happens, they focus on customers, products, and their impact on the world, coming together as a team in the process, explains Devgan. Different departments of the company must work together to solve customer problems, develop innovative products and find new ways of working, he says. That’s the value of the Cadences One Team approach.

