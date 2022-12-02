Google announces new accessible reading mode in special delivery Android update for the holidays





Google kicked off December with a “special delivery” of new features for Android.

Google

In a post on the Keyword blog this week, Google announced a new accessibility-oriented feature for Android, Reading Mode. The software is one of the platform’s many other quality of life improvements, the most notable of which is a search widget specifically designed for YouTube videos.

The holiday season had arrived and was celebrated with a bundle of new Android features. Angana Ghosh, her director of product management for Android, wrote in her post lead that some of them can even help you get mental.

Conceptually similar to Apple’s own long-standing Reader Mode in Safari on iOS and macOS, Google describes its representation as a helpful and accessible reading experience for people who are blind, have low vision, or have dyslexia. I’m here. Adding this software to the phone’s settings allows users to customize their reading experience based on their unique needs and acceptable attributes such as font type, size and contrast. You can play around with text-to-speech options as you create your optimal setup. Plus, Reading Mode is fully compatible with TalkBack and Android ready for Apple’s acclaimed VoiceOver screen reader.

Browse Mode is localized into several languages, including English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. More languages ​​will be added in future updates.

According to Frank Chen, Accessibility Product Manager for Android, Reading Mode was inspired to build because the team identified an opportunity to improve the accessibility of long-form works for people with disabilities.

There are many variations in the reading experience across different platforms and apps online. Unfortunately, in many cases, these experiences aren’t optimized for the specific reading styles of blind, low-vision, and dyslexic people, Chen says in an interview with me ahead of the official launch. Read Mode’s unique use of a visual and aural approach to content has allowed us to create highly customizable accessibility features. Once enabled, this feature works across web content and apps. Leveraging our AI research on on-device text-to-speech, we were able to create an option to hear an audio version of the text without sending the content from your phone. [Our] Blind early testers found it particularly helpful.

According to Chen, Google worked closely with members of the blind and low vision community to develop Reading Mode. What they found was that the myriad differences inherent in apps and websites made the reading experience quite fragmented. It aims to fix this by integrating into a structured and cohesive environment.

Chen said the feedback has been positive. Throughout the development cycle, testers reported being satisfied with no confusion or interruptions when using read mode. This is consistent with the preliminary feedback Google got before building this feature. There, they voiced the need for a quieter, more orderly approach to consuming long-form content on the web and apps for people with disabilities.

Longer term, Chen and his team are excited about the future potential of Reading Modes.

Our team is always thinking of other features we can add to make your experience even more convenient. [and we] As we continue to work on improving our functionality, we welcome your feedback. one of our steps. We hope Reading Mode makes reading on your phone even more convenient, in much the same way automatic captions make content on her web and apps accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing. .

