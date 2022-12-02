Inside a high-tech vault that uses robots to keep rare trading cards safe





There is a resurgence of enthusiasm for investing in trading cards. Consider the sports trading card market, which is expected to grow to another $6.7 billion by 2026. These new values ​​mean people want to continue to protect their investments.

You may remember the heyday of trading cards in the 80’s and 90’s. All my other hobbies were more analogue back then. It wasn’t the most efficient or reliable marketplace, but it had enough value for millions of people, young and old, to consider trading cards as an investment.

While digital collectibles in the form of NFTs have been on the scene and then (for now, at least) gone, trading cards continue to garner interest. Opens his own trading card marketplace.

So why are trading cards suddenly such a hot topic again? Part of the answer is simply that people like them.

“It’s still a sport and it’s still Americana,” says Jesse Craig, vice president of sales for PWCC Marketplace, a platform for buying and selling trading cards and other collectibles. “And we believe that if investing could be combined with collecting and hobbies, the majority of Americans would rather do so than dump money on the stock market.”

Also first to appear on eBay’s new live streaming shopping platform are trading cards.

The trading card market has also seen a resurgence, partly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Craig explained.

“It allowed people to stay at home and evoke nostalgia,” he says. may have found the

That spark of nostalgia coincided with the advent of technology that made buying and selling collectibles easier than ever. It claims to host the largest trading card marketplace.

But this business is more than just a bespoke eBay. Along with providing a platform for buying and selling cards and other collectibles, the PWCC acts as the physical clearinghouse through which all assets move. Our facility in Tigard, Oregon is equipped with custom-built robots, sophisticated camera setups, and bank-quality vaults built from 750,000 pounds of concrete to track assets quickly and securely.

In order to obtain collectibles on the PWCC Platform, Sellers must first mail their Assets to PWCC. At PWCC, items are camera-tracked from the moment they are opened in the mailroom. Each submission is tagged with his QR code, linked to the submission number, client account number, and other basic information. PWCC receives thousands of cards every day. To process all the cards and enter the information into the platform, he passes them through one of two custom-built machines.

Using a robotic arm, the machine picks up each card, takes a picture of it, flips it over and takes a picture of the other side. High and low resolution images will be linked to the appropriate submission number and the submission will be recorded in the client’s account. Machines can use optical character recognition to recognize card types and label them appropriately for auction sites. Through machine learning, the system improves card labeling with each submission. The whole process takes about 6 seconds per card.

If your card or collectible is being auctioned in one of PWCC’s monthly Premier Auctions, it will be moved to PWCC’s 360-degree Imaging Station. The system uses his three cameras to capture 36 images of him on a 360 degree rotating card. PWCC has reduced this process from about 5 minutes to just 30 seconds per card.

Image: ZDNET / Stephanie Condon

Jared Hippler, Asset Control Manager at PWCC, explains: Speaking on the PWCC auction site, he said:

From there, the card undergoes a key evaluation process for PWCC’s capital financing program. The company provides loans and cash advances to its customers with trading cards as collateral. PWCC recently secured him $175 million to expand the loan. This is the first institutional banking transaction of its kind led by Whitehawk Capital Partners LP. The company was able to secure its debt facility by demonstrating that it could accurately predict the value of cards at auction using its extensive dataset of accumulated transaction and sales histories.

“Data is at the heart of a lot of what we do,” says Craig.

Finally, the trading cards are stored in a vault of 2,000 square feet of space surrounded by 11-inch concrete on all six sides. To get inside, you have to open one of two £7,500 doors. 140 security cameras closely monitor everything in the vault, and there are motion detection sensors and security personnel during business hours. Temperature, humidity, and lighting are all carefully controlled in vaults to preserve archived items. Only selected employees of her PWCC can enter the vault, but anyone using the vault can view high-quality photos of the property online.

PWCC’s vault is protected by two £7,500 doors.

Image: ZDNET / Stephanie Condon

The Vault is the heart of the PWCC ecosystem, the physical structure that has enabled PWCC to create a trading card platform for the digital age. By bringing all your physical assets together in one place, PWCC can offer a reliable and fast-moving trading platform and modern financial services that leverage the value of your holdings.

“The digital archiving of assets and creating liquidity for our customers are all really vault cycles,” says Craig.

PWCC encourages traders to use Vault by offering free storage services for trading cards valued over $250 or assets purchased through PWCC. All other items are charged a nominal his one-time fee.

Trading is an old-fashioned hobby, but the reality is that most of PWCC’s clients are adopting a digital approach, with approximately 80% of assets in PWCC vaults never leaving. People buy and sell cards on digital platforms, but they sit safely in physical vaults.

“For long-term collectors who want to keep items on a daily basis, vaults aren’t for them,” admits Craig. [who] Don’t look at the items daily, weekly, or even monthly. [those items] A closet or a safe deposit box or whatever it is, the beauty of a vault is that you can put it there, it’s digitally archived, it’s kept safe, it’s fully insured… Enjoy it from anywhere All over the world by logging into your PWCC account.”

At first glance, a trading card you don’t own is “not much different” from an NFT, Craig says. Supposedly, PWCC has created its own version of his NFT since 2019 when he started offering digital archive services, but this is a non-blockchain-connected NFT.

“It’s a digital representation, but it’s backed by physical assets,” says Craig.

While there is certainly a corollary between trading card and NFT markets, Craig says trading cards are less volatile because of the emotional connection people have to their cards. .

“It’s the last thing they want to get rid of,” he says. [their investments]We see less of that in our space than in traditional markets because people have an emotional attachment to it. ”

Craig cites data to support this claim. For example, when the S&P 500 fell more than 50% from its peak in the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, trading cards only dropped about 10%.

In fact, PWCC produces various market indices published on its website to illustrate the impressive investment performance of its professionally graded trading cards compared to the S&P 500.

Image: ZDNET / Stephanie Condon

The company has further expanded into other collectibles, adding space to its archives of comics, video games, and other memorabilia such as shoes signed by Michael Jordan and jerseys worn by LeBron James. The company recently secured a new 51,000-square-foot facility to expand its operations, with plans to build a museum of collectibles for visitors.

“I think younger generations want to put money into what they understand,” says Craig. “You know, they’re still making Marvel movies, so comics are very relevant. The history of the coin is really cool and unique. Most people play video games at some point in their lives. Have you ever done that? We believe that assets are the driving force of our business.”

