Pentagon launches investment arm to foster innovation





All we want to achieve across the public sector ecosystem is successful technology development and deployment at scale.

But all sorts of money problems get in the way. Sometimes we don’t have enough money, sometimes we don’t have it sorted properly, and sometimes we don’t move it fast enough.

Private sector organizations, especially those involving venture capital, operate very differently, not to mention being more flexible and agile in how they manage and move money.

The Pentagon is looking to copy their pace and rhythm with a new organization announced Thursday.

Within the next 90 days, the Department of Defense will push staff and launch a new office in Strategic Capital under the leadership of DoD Chief Technology Officer Heidi Shu.

This sentence from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s memo directs the creation of that office and puts the spotlight on where the money for feature ideas and innovation lies these days.

“Today, private capital is the primary source of funding for technology development, so we can build lasting advantages through engagement with trusted private capital focused on key technology areas for the Department of Defense.”

The OSC has a director whose name was not mentioned in Austin’s memo, but the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Jason Razzie will head the office. He is the co-founder of the Air Force’s AFWERX venture funding and technology facilitation organization.

Austin’s memo and the official statement about this Pentagon office provide full details of its structure and function. Areas of investment include advanced materials, next-generation biotechnology and quantum computing.

One of the OSC’s main responsibilities worth noting is funding DOD’s investment in critical technology areas that are “undersupported by the private sector.” That means departments will take the lead and direct funding to those areas.

While the angle is not yet formalized, the Strategic Capital Office is looking at using loans and loan guarantees as another means to free up more financial resources for technology development. Other federal agencies use these and other types of credit programs to enter the capital markets.

Neither Austin’s internal memo, nor the statement announcing the Pentagon office, singled out China as a top priority for the Department. But from these statements we can come up with a fairly educated guess that a so-called “near-peer” competition with China is on their minds.

“We are in a global race for leadership in critical technologies, and the Office of Strategic Capital is determined to help us win that race and build a lasting national security advantage,” Austin said. It is useful for

“America’s strategic competitors seek to influence America’s innovation in their favor. It’s part of a broader administration-wide effort to bring it together,” Xu said. For research and engineering.

How is China catching up or catching up with the US? Subsidies, policies, and other pressures are meant to steer the industrial base to what the government wants to do. After all, China is a communist country.

The US government may be a “Fortune One” with enormous purchasing power, but for the most part it has not had the industrial policies of China.

But competition and fear of losing prompted a change. For an example of how the US is looking to step up its game, see his $52 billion chip production capital package, which was enacted in August.

The DOD’s industrial base is teeming with large contractors who own venture capital funds. These companies are looking to back promising start-ups to help scale their technology. Investment firms are trying to do the same at the intersection of defense and commerce.

The Department of Defense, of course, has the Defense Innovation Unit as a connective tissue between commercial-oriented technology companies and the military. In-Q-Tel is the intelligence community’s vehicle for injecting funding into potential startups.

Intel, Apple, Cray, and formerly Sun Microsystems all used some form of government-backed or encouraged investment funding to support their growth.

With all of this, there are a myriad of approaches that everyone in the national security tech ecosystem is running as fast as possible to develop the technology itself, leading to the death of both technology and business. You can see that it crosses the valley of

OSC’s big picture mission for these dangerous troughs is to secure long-term funding. This allows the technology itself and technicians to move beyond it from the lab to full-scale production and fielding.

Please let me know the best approach to achieve all of the above. Even the optimal ratio of each approach works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://washingtontechnology.com/opinion/2022/12/dod-launches-investment-arm-fuel-innovation/380397/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos