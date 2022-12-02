How Google’s Waze Has Changed Since Its Early Days As Car Travel Is Reinvented





Waze app with police icon

Source: Ways

In this weekly series, CNBC looks at the companies that made the first Disruptor 50 list 10 years later.

No one enjoys sitting in a traffic jam with roadworks delaying their arrival and as a result, the roads are getting rougher by the minute. Crowdsourced navigation app Waze continues to find ways to make the frustrating road bumps a little more bearable.

Waze users, also known as “Wazers”, provide information about parked cars, road construction, gas prices, commute police activity, and more. The app then collects this real-time data and updates the map accordingly to provide users with up-to-date information on travel times and other potential traffic loads. Once a small Israeli startup, it now has over 140 million monthly users worldwide.

In 2013, Alphabet’s Google reportedly acquired Waze for more than $1 billion, shortly after the app first appeared on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list. By adding Waze to the Google portfolio, it was hoped that Google would improve the functionality of its own navigation app, Google Maps. Google Maps is still the most popular navigation app today, relying heavily on historical data to plan the best route to your destination. Meanwhile, Waze’s proprietary crowdsourcing technology allows you to determine the fastest routes using the most up-to-date information. This is only available for cars and bikes.

This app innovation has drawn backlash in the past and could be a distraction for drivers who have to use their phones while behind the wheel to report on Waze. In 2018, he faced the threat of lawsuits by Los Angeles lawmakers for proposing a shortcut that caused a traffic jam on a side street unprepared to handle heavy traffic. ‘s Uri Levine said at the time that she did not agree with the complaint.

“All roads are public property and therefore everyone has a right to use them,” Levine said. “In that sense, Waze redistributes traffic to create a better traffic situation for everyone.”

The company also struggled early in the Covid-19 pandemic. With the decline in travel, Waze reported in his April 2020 that users around the world drove 60% less miles than he did two months ago. 90%. As a result, Waze laid off his 5% of its global workforce in September 2020 and permanently closed its offices in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions.

The company also closed Waze Carpool in September. This is a service that connects commuters similar to Wazer to carpools. Six years ago, the service was meant to help Wazers cut gas bills and ease traffic jams during the busiest travel times of the day, but the pandemic has forced work driving patterns to become too much. A lot has changed and errands and travel can no longer be prioritized.It is now the primary use of Waze.

Despite these challenges, innovations within the app keep Waze users coming back to the platform. This is he one of the most popular navigation choices among Uber and Lyft drivers. Drivers using Waze can enjoy being guided to their desired location by the voices of celebrities such as DJ Khaled, Arnold Schwarzenegger and T-Pain. Partnerships with popular music streaming services such as Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio allow Waze users to stream music directly from his Waze app while traveling to their destination.

Waze also flaunts its ability to do more for the greater good. This app was used by FEMA during Hurricane Sandy to provide information on the location of available fuel during a gas shortage. Helped provide accurate information about Covid-19 testing centers early in the pandemic.

Local governments can also partner with Waze through a program called Waze for Cities. The program establishes two-way data sharing through an app and government partners to help communities plan urban planning and Waze more accurate traffic monitoring.

New executives joined the company relatively recently, with Neha Parikh joining as CEO in June 2021 and CMO Harris Beber in April 2022. He currently serves on Carvana’s board of directors.

“Why should we get emotional about navigation apps? But people are getting emotional, myself included,” Parikh said at the Skift Global Forum in October. “This is not just a one-way app using technology. It’s a two-way ecosystem where people actually contribute and help each other.”

