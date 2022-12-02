IU plans Indiana science and technology corridor – Inside INdiana Business





Indiana University plans a science and technology corridor in downtown Indianapolis (Courtesy of Indiana University)

Indiana University will create a science and technology corridor in downtown Indianapolis for STEM degrees as part of the ongoing renovation of its 536-acre campus in central Indiana.

The IU SciTech Corridor begins at the corner of Michigan and West Streets, one of the main entrances to the downtown campus, and will encompass about four blocks that house both IU and Purdue programs, IU President Pamela Witten said Friday. announced at the board meeting. meeting.

The proposal is a recent move from the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, which urged Indiana’s leaders to embrace digital technology and enhance STEM education to meet the needs of high-tech employers involved in battery technology, semiconductors and microelectronics. based on specific requirements outlined in the report of

Work seamlessly with state and business partners to advance certification and research programs that meet the needs of the workforce in targeted areas, and to support state and business communities in achieving economic and workforce development goals. Further establish Indiana University as a foundational partner.

Victor Smith, a partner at Bose, McKinney & Evans and former Indiana Secretary of Commerce, will oversee the project, which won’t necessarily require the construction of new buildings, Witten said.

The corridor will complement the existing 16 Tech Innovation Districts and leverage expanded research programs, new lab space, and STEM degree options for IU students to attract faculty talent and enrollment in STEM programs. increase the

Emily Krueger, president and CEO of 16 Tech Community Corp, said IU’s announcement is the latest addition to the growing innovation ecosystem in downtown Indianapolis. As IU expands its research programs and capabilities in Indianapolis, her 16 Tech stands ready to help IU commercialize technology, advance industry partnership efforts, and accelerate job creation in the Indy region. I’m here.

IU also plans to expand interdisciplinary research projects, including the new IU Indianapolis School of Science, along with the IU School of Medicine, the IU School of Nursing and other health science schools, Whitten said.

The creation of this corridor coincides with the transition from IUPUI to IU Indianapolis in 2024. In August, the trustees of both universities agreed to ditch the IUPUI name and expand their operations in Indiana separately. IU said the campus will be rebranded as Indiana University Indianapolis. This aims to increase enrollment and establish IU as one of the nation’s leading urban research universities.

Since that announcement, 10 task force groups have met regularly to facilitate that transition, Whitten said. The university has also established a dream team of business and civic leaders, led by Julie Magid, Executive Associate Dean of Faculty and Research at IU Indianapolis, and Nate Feltman, CEO of IBJ Media.

The transition is expected to be completed by the Fall 2024 semester.

