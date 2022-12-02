How New Leadership Enables Innovation





Sarah is a technology leadership coach and advocate for transforming the technology industry to create a more sustainable future.

A lot of companies these days are doing a great job of creating exciting visions and supporting values. Companies are implementing Goals and Key Results (OKRs) and launching Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) and Wellbeing projects to help employees feel happier and more belonging . Companies are increasing the visibility of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability goals.

Ultimately, however, most companies struggle to transform and make a real impact in these areas. How frustrating it is to have invested so much and the needle doesn’t move. why?

There are two main reasons.

1. People are struggling and most companies don’t understand how best to support their employees. This leads to his second point.

2. There have been minor changes in leadership style, but basically little has changed since the 1970s.

The explanations are complex and varied, but are primarily based on the ruler’s fear of letting go of what has helped make his business possible today.

Many of the reasons companies are stuck are still unaware or even invisible to the leadership team.

As Albert Einstein said, the consciousness that created the problem cannot be the same consciousness that solves it.

This is true in any situation, but especially so in leadership where most business leaders are driven by short-term financial business goals.

Part of the problem is that leadership teams aren’t diverse enough to challenge the status quo and find other ways to create opportunities. Another area where companies struggle to make meaningful change is increasing the diversity of senior leaders.

Einstein’s words also mean that changing the mindset of leaders can create new opportunities, ideas and solutions. This requires the courage to set the will to commit to a transformational journey as a leader and as a business.

However, it doesn’t matter how good the idea is, as long as it doesn’t change the mindset of the leader. Since you’re trying to make changes within an old system, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to successfully implement them.

This is why the needle does not move.

New leadership (or a new paradigm of leadership) is required to integrate these initiatives to create value.

What is new leadership and how does it enable transformation?

The new leadership at the macro level will consist of:

Courage: self-awareness

Connectivity: Recognition of Others and the Ability to Attune to Multiple Contexts

Contribution: Ability to maximize and amplify impact on oneself and others

In other words, take responsibility as a human being to maximize the positive impact you can have on your life. The new leadership is asking us all to realign the different roles we play as members of our communities, as parents, spouses or friends, and how we present ourselves as leaders in our business.

The current discomfort we are experiencing with what is happening in the world requires each of us to recalibrate and confront what is important to us across the roles we have. think.

For too long, leaders have gone to work and made decisions they would never do with their personal lives and personal money. A decision that stigmatizes or opposes the changes they wanted to see in the world for their children.

The latest ‘Women in the Workplace’ report confirms that many women are leaving leadership positions. It’s like an early warning system. I don’t think this is because women feel much differently, but men often compartmentalize these conflicting feelings for a longer period of time before they can successfully compartmentalize them before it starts to hurt them. can.

Engagement statistics support the view that people aren’t engaging, and the answer, as Gallup’s report states, is simply good leaders! No more band-aid solutions needed. It’s time to overhaul the system of leadership.

Have the courage to put the following people into leadership positions:

Get energized by helping others grow

By aligning with your values ​​and living your business values, you can connect and work in multiple contexts.

Beyond personal success, we are able to maximize and amplify our own and others’ contributions.

New leadership means boldly looking in the mirror and putting together all the pieces of ourselves. That means learning to have brave, awkward conversations to unlock new job potential and align all these diverse projects with your core business strategy.

To start this journey, you can think about three areas:

1. Courage: Know your strengths and values. Find out who you are today.

2. Connections: Align this with your business, roles, relationships, and leadership positions.

3. Contribution: How do you (and the structure) enable, empower and engage to maximize contribution?

Unfortunately, many people stumble on the first step. We are taught how to think, but not how to reflect and understand what we feel or who we really are. The problem of attuned to oneself presents different hurdles for men and women. This is because of our internalized beliefs about how we should behave.

It’s much easier to figure out how to get out of a problem than to understand how you feel. But our thinking brain cannot solve this by talking to other thinking brains. We’ve proven this many times and still try. Instead, we must create new languages ​​and awaken new leadership within us. We need to look for those who can create the courageous space to transform this within the business.

Only then can we experience the power of an age of innovation, the power of an age that holds the future of our planet in our hands.

The question is not if you can, but how can you not take advantage of the opportunity to turn this around? Would you like to become a hot topic in a year from now?

