Most Innovative Video Game Tech of 2022





Years like 2022 are usually considered off years for gaming tech. It’s been two years since he launched his latest console. This period tends to be dominated by peripherals and add-ons. So it’s a surprise that this year has been a breakthrough year for gaming technology. This is because companies have begun to deploy new approaches to gaming technology that target both accessibility and portability. From devices built around cloud gaming to his portable device that changed the fundamental mechanics of PC gaming, history books may look back on his 2022 as the beginning of a revolution. Here’s what the technology dared to do to move the industry forward, even if it meant taking risks.

want to see the rest? See the complete list of 2022’s most innovative technology products.

Winner: Steam Deck

For some gamers, PC is the only way to play. Unlike consoles, PCs have much more flexibility when it comes to customizing individual games to your liking. However, PCs are limited, and expensive rigs require tethered to desks. If you want to take your games with you on the go, you’ll need to invest more money in a good gaming laptop. In the era of Nintendo Switch and cloud gaming, the PC lost its appeal as a gaming platform due to its lack of portability.

Valve has solved that problem with the Steam Deck. The Switch’s own spin, the Super Large Device, is essentially a PC in a traditional portable form factor. Players can access their entire Steam library on the go, and that her Linux browser doubles as an emulation box. Most notably, however, the Steam Deck offers customization that makes playing on PC more appealing. It’s not a static device like the Nintendo Switch, but a device that can be adjusted via various settings.

The Steam Deck has many issues that should be fixed in the second iteration. Its massive form factor leaves much to be desired, and has its fair share of technical issues that can make play sessions frustrating. The Steam Deck, for all its quirks, has fundamentally changed the way I play PC games. No game technology has done this since the Switch launched five years ago.

Runner-up: Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

It’s a very niche use case, but there’s no denying that the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a revolutionary device. A handheld built specifically for cloud and mobile gaming, created by Logitech and Tencent Games. Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now have native apps for the system, but other apps like Steam Link are sure to fit anyone’s cloud gaming needs.

Built like the Nintendo Switch, but without having to grapple with that handheld’s power limitations. Around 12 hours of battery life is pretty impressive for a handheld gaming device. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is the first device of its kind, but more are on the way. As cloud gaming grows in popularity, this may just be the prototype for a new type of gaming device.

Honorable Mention: Playdate

I’m not sure I’ve ever used a video game console as creative as Playdate. That willingness to be is what makes this game special. The Playdate developers are forced to think small to create a GameBoy-style game that forces them to rethink the basics of control. Limited visuals and cranked controls create limitations that lead to some real innovation.

Some of my favorite video games released this year are Playdate titles. Hyper Meteor is a great spin on Asteroids. Pick Pack Pup is his one of the best pure puzzle games this year. Flipper Lifter uses system cranks to create creative elevator games. Even Playdates’ weakest titles are fun to play, making them feel like the world’s greatest indie game jams housed in playful devices that fight back against the gaming industry’s desire to get bigger.

Editor’s pick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/most-innovative-gaming-tech-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos