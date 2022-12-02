Google on the difficulty of designing a 24-hour time picker





The Material Design team has an interesting blog post about what they call the “24-Hour Clock Design Challenge” documenting Google’s work to create a time picker for users of 24-hour clocks on Android devices.

The first Material Design 24-hour clock (Figure 1) was released in October 2020 and featured two rings. The inner and outer rings each represent a set of 12 hours, totaling 24 hours in a day.

Google has set out to “address some concerns related to accessibility and inner ring number collision points.” This looks hectic for someone used to his 1-12 watches with AM/PM buttons.

Figure 2 shows the design of one ring from 2 to 24. Only even numbers are represented, but the odds are accessible and represented by the ‘intermediate space’. (“When you set the hour, the watch switches to minute mode and sets the minute.”)

Upon release, people complained about the 24-hour dial, wanting back “the two circles inside and outside the system.”

Users who typically use the 24-hour selection were having trouble using the new time picker’s 24-hour single-ring dial. Users were accustomed to dual ring designs and this new convention did not follow their expected mental model and did not know how to choose an odd number. was displayed.

In response, Google “researched and prototyped over 50 unique designs, including various visual treatments (single and dual rings) as well as interactive effects such as long tap/holds, slides and ring swaps. We also investigated the effects

After narrowing it down to “four best designs that capture the spirit of Material 3,” Google conducted two usability-focused mixed-method research studies, comparing the proposals to digital input clock designs. This involved more than 50 of his people in Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia and the UK.

To assess this, we asked participants to set their clocks to different times throughout the day (10am/1000, 5:30pm/17:30, 2am/0200) in each version. did. Success rates were collected along with observational data by watching participants set their time and recording their delay in setting their time. We also collected a wealth of qualitative data on the negative and positive aspects of each design and which designs were considered the least confusing.

The results are as follows.

“We found that even participants who currently use 24-hour clocks were unfamiliar and confused by all 24-hour analog designs.” made the widest range of errors with the single-ring design, with only 4% of participants saying it was the design with the least confusion.” I don’t know how, so I got an error.”

Google’s conclusion was that “direct input digital format” is the simplest time picker for 24-hour format.

Material has historically offered an analog option that many still use today, so while giving users the option to enable a 24-hour analog (dual-ring) presentation if desired, the 24-hour user defaults to digital input for It also uses user input to influence defaults. This means that if the user manually switches to his new 24-hour analog clock, that setting will be remembered and set by default the next time the app is opened.

