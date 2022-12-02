DENSO Receives IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for QR Code Development and Popularization





Awards honor outstanding innovation in technology

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DENSO Corporation today received the IEEE Corporate Innovation Award from IEEE*1, the world’s largest international association of electrical and electronic engineering, for the development of the QR Code*. I announced that I won the award*. 2 and spread its use worldwide.

One of the world’s most prestigious technology awards, the IEEE Corporate Innovation Award is given to organizations that have made a significant impact on the world with innovative technologies and products that have contributed to the advancement of electrical and electronic engineering. Established by the IEEE in 1985, the award has been presented to leading companies and organizations around the world. This is the sixth Japanese company to do so.

The QR code was developed in 1994 by Denso’s Applied Equipment Technology Division (currently Denso Wave) as a code that is easy to read and can store a large amount of information. Innovative two-dimensional codes can store approximately 200 times more information than barcodes and can be read faster. Denso began using the code primarily for inventory control at manufacturing plants, and later, by releasing patents for free, it was able to spread globally. In the early 2000s, QR codes became popular with the spread of camera-equipped mobile phones. Today, it is widely used in various aspects of life, such as electronic tickets and cashless payments. In 2020, QR Code was recognized as an IEEE Milestone*3 for its excellent contribution.

Twenty-eight years after its invention, the QR code continues to evolve with new features added. DENSO WAVE has developed SQRC*4 that can handle two types of data, public and private, with a single code, face recognition SQRC that can convert facial feature points into QR codes, and frame QR*5 that offers a high degree of freedom in design. QR codes contribute to identity verification, prevention of forgery and falsification of information, and electronic ticketing.

DENSO will continue to develop innovative technologies that contribute to society and industry.

*1 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc. Headquartered in the United States, the world’s largest engineering academy with over 400,000 members in more than 160 countries. *2, 4, 5 QR Code, SQRC and Frame QR are registered trademarks of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED. *3 IEEE Milestone honors historical achievements that have greatly contributed to the development of society and industry in electrical and electronic engineering. 2020/10/07 DENSO QR code receives IEEE Milestonewww.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2020/201007-g01/

2023 IEEE Award Winners

IEEE Corporate Innovation Award Winner

https://www.ieee.org/content/dam/ieee-org/ieee/web/org/about/awards/recipients/corp-inn-rl.pdf

QR code details

QR code introduction video https://youtu.be/ieAYPNJq1bA About QR code: QR code.com https://www.qrcode.com/ QR code development story https://www.denso-wave.com /ja/technology /vol1.html QR code development 25th anniversary site (published in 2019) https://www.denso-wave.com/qr2019/

Proposal for Approval of QR Code as an IEEE Milestone

http://ieeemilestones.ethw.org/Milestone-Proposal:QR_Code

