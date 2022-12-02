Employee claims Google fired him for refusing to offer sex and not being ‘inclusive’





A former Google employee is suing a tech company, alleging he was fired in retaliation for declining another employee’s sexual advances and not being ‘inclusive’ in hiring the team. .

Ryan Olohan, who used to work for Google in Manhattan, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging sexual harassment, sexism, racism, and retaliation for violating New York State and City human rights laws.

Olohan is a former Managing Director who started working at Google in 2007. According to his complaint, Olohan excelled in his role, received positive performance reviews and was promoted multiple times. He has won several Google management awards.

According to his complaint, in December 2019, at a company dinner, a female member of management approached Olohan and said while “stroking his belly” that he was “very well-built” and that he was handsome. , her marriage lacked “spice” and said, “She knew he liked Asian women,” as she said. According to the complaint, she knew Orohan’s wife was Asian.

According to Olohan, the HR person he went to file a complaint said that if the complaint “conversely” accused a white man of harassing a woman, “the complaint would certainly escalate.” I openly acknowledged it,” he said. According to the complaint, Google did not conduct an investigation and the alleged harassment did not face a formal repercussion.

After reporting the incident to HR, Olohan retaliated against him by having other colleagues criticize him and complaining to HR about alleged “microaggressions” from Orohan at least twice. It claims to have started

At another off-site event, the woman again said she knew he preferred Asian women to white women and beat Olohan in front of other Google employees. Olohan’s colleagues witnessed the harassment, but Google again took no action, he claims.

In December 2021, Olohan said that a woman was drunk at a table in front of a number of Google employees and reprimanded him, telling Olohan that she “disagree with him 70% of the time”, “like him 70% of the time”. It wasn’t,” he said aloud. A member of Google Human Resources later apologized to him for her actions, as did the woman, admitting she was “extremely drunk.”

Olohan said HR knew the woman’s inappropriate behavior and continued harassment toward him stemmed from her refusal of sexual advances, but took no action. claims.

The complaint also alleges that in further retaliation against Olohan, the woman prompted another Google employee to complain that Olohan was not “inclusive” in planning offsite events for management. is doing. According to the complaint, this other employee told Olohan that management was “clearly too white.”

In June 2022, Olohan was informed that an employee had filed a complaint with Human Resources about him. Olohan told HR that the allegations were made in retaliation for refusing her sexual advances.

He subsequently said that Human Resources would “strongly recommend” that he only hire female applicants for open management positions on his team, and that he should stop hiring male team members and hire women instead. I said I recommended it.

On August 5, 2022, I was informed by phone that Olohan’s employment was terminated because it was not “inclusive.” Google’s employee research team explained that he was “biased” against high performers, deemed it “uninclusive”, commented on employees’ walking speed and hustle and bustle, and said he was “competitive”. regarded as a person.

Olohan seeks damages for economic and emotional distress, and punitive damages.

The Insurance Journal reached out to Google for comment, but did not hear back by press time.

