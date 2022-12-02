tech-i 54: Are you moving towards more immersive audio and video?





The latest issue of the quarterly magazine tech-i revisits the European Championships 2022 this summer, when a small team from the EBU’s Audio and Video Systems Working Group joined the crowd at Munich’s iconic Olympiastadion. The goal was to capture new material so that EBU members could continue testing new technologies such as high frame rate (HFR) video and next generation audio.

BR’s Werner Bleisteiner, who led the audio team, was eager to get back on the field after the last two years of restrictions. Mentioned in his 2021 Contribution (R 153) and his EBU Recommendation on File Exchange (R 154). “The video team, led by Simon Thompson (BBC), used the event as an opportunity to record images not only with his HFR, but also with a plenoptic camera that captures Wright’s field information. For the exercise, See pages 10-11.

In this issue of the editorial, EBU’s Technology & Innovation Director, Antonio Arcidiacono, sets out a different vision for the Metaverse that aligns more closely with the core strengths of Public Service Media (PSM). According to him, the tech giant aims to isolate each user, making it easier to extract valuable data and target ads.

“What PSM should pursue is not the individual isolation of the Oculus-based Facebook metaverse, but rather the augmented reality of outdoor experiences that combine my physical experiences, from simple walks to attending live concerts and sporting events. We have a common place-dependent experience that we can share with other people who enjoy the same emotions.”

