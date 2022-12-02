Capital One embraces cloud-first banking innovation, new software firm





Retail banking with physical bank branches is on the decline as more people, especially younger customers, are banking on mobile apps and computers.

Capital One Services LLC, one of the nation’s leading banks, has driven this digital transformation by recreating the customer experience through cloud technology. And this has changed the way we see ourselves as a company.

“We are a technology company and we also happen to have a bank,” said Laurie (pictured), managing vice president of retail banking at Capital One. “The cloud has allowed us to create an infrastructure that is highly secure, scalable and allows us to truly focus on innovation. We create these digital products that are supposed to meet you wherever you are.

Li spoke with theCUBE Industry Analyst Lisa Martin and Paul Gillinat AWS re:Invent during an exclusive broadcast on SiliconANGLE Media’s live streaming studio, theCUBE. They discussed the changing banking landscape and how Capital One is engaging with a new generation of tech-savvy consumers. (*disclosed below)

A decades-long effort to embrace cloud technology

According to Li, Capital One has decades of commitment to leading the entire organization on its cloud transformation journey. This journey involves shifting entire cultures, processes, and people to think in terms of a cloud-centric technology company.

“AI and machine learning are at the heart of Capital One,” said Li. “When we started in the early 90s, we were the only bank that was really serious about how we use data to offer better products to consumers, and it was in our DNA and what we do. It’s rooted in everything you do.”

Banking is one of the most highly regulated industries on the planet, so security is extremely important. Cloud technology enables Capital One to constantly assess regulation and security by scanning for vulnerabilities and implementing critical data protections. And we do this by building security into the design of our products and platforms from the beginning.

“We can detect, monitor, and track bad actors more quickly,” said Li. “We are doing it in a way that allows configurability and gives us time and speed, but at the same time we are acting as a network. to make sure everyone is targeting a common enemy.”

Capital One also recently launched a software company, Capital One Software. This is a relatively uncommon move by a financial services organization. We launched a new product called Slingshot. This helps companies accelerate adoption of his Snowflake platform, control cloud costs, and automate critical governance processes.

“Capital One Software is a very exciting new line of business,” said Li. “I think the team there is doing a really incredible and innovative job. As a bank, we are all in the cloud. But I think best practices are still in the works, and I think there are some really good things in the pipeline.”

Here’s a full video interview that is part of AWS re:Invent’s SiliconANGLEs and theCUBEs coverage.

(* Disclosure: Capital One Services LLC sponsored this segment of theCUBE. Neither Capital One nor any other sponsor has editorial authority over theCUBE or SiliconANGLE content.)

Photo: SiliconANGLE Show your support for our mission by joining the Cube Club and Cube Events community of professionals. Join a community of celebrities and experts including Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon Web Services and Amazon.com, Michael Dell, Founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, and more .

