Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter after posting a swastika inside Star of David.Kanye West





Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter after tweeting an image of a swastika mixed with a Star of David less than two weeks after returning to the platform.

The suspension came hours after Ye praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in an interview on Infowars, a show hosted by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

You were one of the prominent Twitter users who had their accounts banned or restricted on the site and reinstated them after Elon Musk took over as owner.

Yes, the account unlocked on November 21st was previously restricted for tweeting anti-Semitic messages.

Mr Musk tweeted: Nevertheless, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Your account will be suspended.

Musk has previously described his approach to content moderation: In addition to reviving Donald Trump’s account, Musk has declared a general pardon for the previously suspended account. Musk didn’t clarify whether Yes’ suspension will be permanent.

I did my best. Nevertheless, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Your account will be suspended.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

On Thursday night, Yeh shared an image of a swastika atop the Jewish symbol, the Star of David. Also on Thursday, it was announced that Ye is no longer acquiring right-wing social media network Parler. Parler said the decision was made for the benefit of both parties.

I’ll always remember this as my last tweet, Ye wrote, posting an unsightly image of Musk half-naked on a yacht.

That’s fine, Musk replied. This is not the case, he wrote in a now-deleted swastika tweet.

The rapper then began posting on Trump-initiated social media platform Truth Social, sharing a text message allegedly from Musk.

Sorry, I went too far. This is not love, wrote Mr. Musk.

Who made you a judge, Ye replied. He then shared a screenshot of his Twitter account showing that he was banned from tweeting for 12 hours for violating the platform’s rules.

Shielded behind a face mask, Ye appeared on Infowars alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes in an episode posted online Thursday.

The rapper said: I see good things about Hitler.

Jones replied: The Nazis were thugs.

But they also did good, Ye said. We have to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.

Goddamn, just because you don’t like one group doesn’t mean Jones is clearly offensive. You interrupted: I love Jews. But I also like Nazis.

Jones later said he did not believe Hitler was a good man. You replied: There are many things I like about Hitler. A lot of things.

Republican Jewish Coalition leaders Norm Coleman and Matt Brooks condemned Yes’ comments, stating: Defamation. The conservatives who misindulged Kanye West must make it clear he’s an outcast.

On Friday, Joe Biden took to Twitter to voice a new denunciation of anti-Semitism and political leaders who passively or otherwise condone it.

A few things I want to clarify is that the Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. Rather than providing a platform for anti-Semitism, our political leaders should invoke and reject anti-Semitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity, Biden tweeted.

Just want to clarify a few things:

The Holocaust happened.

Hitler was a demonic figure.

Rather than providing a platform for anti-Semitism, our political leaders should invoke and reject anti-Semitism wherever it hides.

Silence is complicity.

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, made a similar statement on Friday.

In an interview with CNN, Greenblatt said, “Anti-Semitism… has been described as the oldest hatred. It predates Kanye and will long after Kanye.”

And yet, when one of the most famous entertainers on the planet manages to sanitize Adolf Hitler, suggesting that the Jews are behind these conspiracies, they try to keep him down, keep the black people down, and again this image. There’s no doubt about tweeting A Jewish star with a swastika, which can literally drive people to violence, he said.

After Yes’s interview aired, a Twitter account run by the Republican Party in the US Congress deleted a tweet that appeared to express support for Ye.

Musk, a self-professed free speech absolutist, said this week that European Union Internal Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton had significantly increased his efforts to comply with new online laws. came under pressure from the European Union over its content moderation standards when it warned it needed to be strengthened. The EU’s Digital Services Act requires technology companies to address issues such as harassing posts and misinformation.

Since Musk took over Twitter in October, there has been a significant increase in hate speech across social media platforms.

On Friday, The New York Times reported new findings from the Digital Hate Center, the Anti-Defamation League, and other organizations that monitor social media.

Research shows that within two weeks of Musk’s takeover, anti-Semitic posts increased by more than 61%.

Additionally, prior to the takeover, there was an average of 2,506 hate speeches per day against gay men. But after Musk bought the company, homophobic slurs jumped to his 3,964 a day.

Similarly, before Musk acquired Twitter, slurs against Black Americans were viewed an average of 1,282 times per day. However, after his takeover, hate speech jumped to his daily average of 3,876.

Maya Yang contributed to the report

