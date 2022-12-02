Google Messages finally encrypts group chats





Encrypted messages are coming to group chats on Android Image: Google

Google for this week’s update kicks in. After bringing shareable digital car keys to Android and integrating the Adidas app into Wear OS, the company announced that end-to-end encryption for group chats is now available on Messages by Android, the default messaging app on most Android smartphones. announced that it will be introduced to Google.

Messages by Google already encrypts threads between two parties using Android. But now, encryption exists even in group chats. It’s currently a beta-only rollout, but you can sign up as a tester if you’re interested.

This technology relies on RCS (Rich Communication Services) for encryption. In other words, iMessage does not support the standard and is not compatible with iOS users. So if you have a friend with an iPhone, your messages with that friend won’t be encrypted.

Data encryption has become even more important for businesses and other software makers as security vulnerabilities become more apparent in the smartphone world. But Google’s campaign behind this latest update is to get others to adopt his RCS. RCS not only makes texting safer, but improves the experience, the Google blog claims, with all major mobile his carriers and manufacturers except Apple adopting his RCS as standard. I am adding that there are.

As an Android user, I applaud Google for their efforts. I’ve benefited from these new features and it’s certainly nice to be able to share emoji reactions with friends who are messaging on their iPhone. We also spent some time behind the fence making sure iMessages is seamlessly integrated into the Apple ecosystem. It’s not like Apple will be hitting the walled garden any time soon, but at least these new feature additions will improve the overall Messages by Google app experience for everyone.

G/O Media can earn commissions

Android 13 for Android TV

The Android TV OS has been updated to Android 13, the latest version of Android. The new version adds new APIs for managing different audio devices, display resolutions and refresh rates. Newer Android TVs can also recognize HDMI state changes to save power. This was previously a feature only available on Google TV devices such as Chromecast with Google TV.

Android 13 also enables additional accessibility and input controls for Android TV. The InputDevice API helps Android TV support different keyboard layouts and controllers. The Accessibility Manager also allows you to enable audio descriptions system-wide.

Android TV with Android 13 is now available for developers. You should check with the manufacturer to find out when your dongle, TV, or set-top box will receive updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-messages-group-chat-encryption-android-tv-13-rcs-1849844703 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos