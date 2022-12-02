



The award is from the largest global award series across the talent ecosystem that has become synonymous with excellence and innovation that has transformed or significantly improved talent acquisition, management or development for employers and/or recruiting firms. Recognize HR or Recruitment Technology Solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Talroo, a leading provider of technology that accelerates adoption of essential workers, has won The Talent Tech Innovation Award (75+ employees) from 2022 Tiara Talent. Announcing the award. Techstar Awards U.S.. This prestigious award from TALiNT Partners recognizes and celebrates Talroo’s excellence in innovation and cements its position as the premier HR and recruitment technology solution for employers, recruiters and candidates. make it a thing Talroo was also named a finalist for TALiNT Partners’ The Workforce Solution of the Year Award.

The Talent Tech Star Awards US celebrate innovation and excellence in talent and are rigorously and independently judged. Our vetting process is designed around buyer and investor expectations, based on key performance indicators, case studies, and testimonials. The jury is an influential panel of companies such as Aspect 43, KellyX, Gotham Growth Group and Randstad Sourceright. Finalist alumni and award winners represent challengers, disruptors, and changemakers across the spectrum of business growth. Judges look for excellent financial performance, well-executed innovation, excellent customer service, the highest return on investment in people, and purposeful returns.

Ken Brotherston, CEO of TALiNT Partners, said, “This year, we will be celebrating innovation in different parts of the talent ecosystem, empowering employers and recruiters to adapt and transform. Kudos to Stars: “Talroo has demonstrated great focus, execution and ambition while delivering game-changing innovation and outstanding customer service with solid case studies and testimonials.”

Talroo CEO Thad Price said: “This is a testament to how all members of the Essential team work to provide our partners with the most innovative solutions to improve recruitment and productivity of his workers.”

Talroo enables companies to reach the right candidates while bridging the web of tools, systems and sources needed to meet the hiring needs of recruiters and HR professionals. Companies can use her Talroo to reduce candidate abandonment, candidates get a better application experience, and ultimately higher conversion rates. Using AI-driven search, job search, and job advertising tools, the company has had great success in reducing friction between job seekers and employers. Talroo is also the perfect platform for reaching a diverse pool of job seekers. To meet this growing demand, we are now offering Spanish job translations to our users.

About TALiNT Partners

The TALiNT Partners team has extensive operational experience across the talent ecosystem. This enables teams to understand key trends and challenges, curate content and insights that help vendors develop better solutions and employers improve how they find and retain the talent they need. The Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards by TALiNT Partners is a prestigious annual event aimed at spotlighting the best HR and recruiting technology solutions for employers, recruiters, candidates and contractors. The campaign highlights the important role of Talent Tech Stars in increasing recruitment and productivity and the value of their contribution to the US and UK economies.

About Tarroux

Talroo is a data-driven job and recruitment event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Talroo helps companies find the ideal candidates and reduce hiring costs through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model. Talroo has been named to the Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies list and Austin Business Journal’s Fast 50 list for the sixth year in a row. For more information, please visit https://www.talroo.com/.

Sauce Taruro

